BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in China continued to expand in May at a steady pace, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Tuesday with a services PMI score of 52.9.



That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month.



Individually, hiring at services companies offset further job cuts at goods producers, while input costs rose at a slightly quicker pace.



The survey also showed that the composite index was steady at 52.3.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX