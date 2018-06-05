Joseph Hood, PR Manager Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mhi-pr@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

YOKOHAMA, Japan, June 4, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - YOKOHAMA, JAPAN (June 4, 2018) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., (MHPS), jointly with its group company Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Environmental Solutions, Ltd. (MHPS-ES), has received an order for environmental systems upgrade work at Unit 3 of the Boryeong Power Station operated by Korea Midland Power Co., Ltd. (KOMIPO). The upgrade is targeted at reducing emissions of sulfur oxide (SOx), nitrogen oxide (NOx) and particulates in line with the Korean Government's drive to curb air pollution caused by the nation's coal-fired power plants. The new systems are scheduled to go into operation in August 2019.The Boryeong Power Station is located in the city of Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province, on Korea's west coast approximately 140 kilometers south-southwest of the capital, Seoul. The plant was launched in 1983 and has a rated output of 4,800 megawatts (MW). Unit 3 designated for upgrading has an output of 550 MW. EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) will be performed by STX Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., a leading Korean company with which MHPS has a technical tie-up in flue gas desulfurization (FGD) systems. MHPS and MHPS-ES received the new order from STX Heavy Industries.The scope of the order calls for the MHPS group to: 1) supply the core parts for upgrading the FGD equipment, in order to improve the SOx removal rate; 2) deliver a denitration catalyst enabling outstanding NOx reduction; 3) revamp the electrostatic precipitator to enhance the particulates removal rate; and 4) perform engineering of a non-leak gas-gas heater (NL-GGH) enabling heat exchange and flue gas reheating. Installation of the new systems will reduce flue gas emissions of SOx to less than 15 parts per million (ppm), NOx to lower than 10ppm, and particulates to under 5mg/Nm3(1) - among the lowest levels in the world.Korea is currently taking major steps to combat air pollution, with a focus on significantly reducing particulate matter in the atmosphere by its target date of 2030. The core of the program aims to purify and reduce air pollutants emitted by the nation's coal-fired power plants, which collectively account for near 30% of Korea's domestic generating capacity. Coal-fired plants long in operation are to be shut down, and those with relatively minor deterioration from aging are to undergo equipment upgrades. Government plans also call for the construction of new power plants fueled by natural gas and renewable energies. The newly received order is part of the upgrade initiative.Going forward, MHPS, working closely with MHPS-ES, will continue to proactively propose high-performance, high-efficiency denitration and desulfurization systems and electrostatic precipitators, as well as air quality control systems (AQCS) integrating these components, to markets worldwide - especially in Europe, the United States, and advanced countries and regions in Asia where demand for environmental systems is expected to expand in line with increasingly tight regulations applied to emissions of air pollutants. In this way, MHPS will contribute simultaneously to stable power supply and easing of environmental burdens on global scale.(1) mg = milligram. Nm3 = normal cubic meter, a unit to express the amount of gas present in a volume of 1 cubic meter at 0 Celsius and 1 atmospheric pressure.About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) was formed on February 1 2014, integrating the thermal power generation systems businesses of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Hitachi, Ltd. in a quest to further enhance their social response capabilities in all respects. These include the technological strength to create new products of outstanding quality and reliability, the comprehensive strength in engineering to oversee projects in regions across the globe, and finely honed sales and after-sale servicing capabilities. MHPS aims to come out a winner in global competition and achieve a solid position as a world leader in thermal power generation systems and environmental technologies. For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.