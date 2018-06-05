Mitsubishi Motors Public Relations Department http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com +81-3-6852-4275

BANGKOK, June 4, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) announced today that Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (MMTh), its exclusive producer and distributor in Thailand, has marked five million units vehicles produced at the facility in Laem Chabang. The landmark vehicle was a Mitsubishi Pajero Sport.The event was graced by Somkid Jatusripitak, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand; His Excellency Shiro Sadoshima, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan; Osamu Masuko, CEO of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation and BOI's Honorary Investment Advisor. Other VIP guests, business partners and employees were also in attendance.During his address, Somkid Jatusripitak congratulated Mitsubishi Motors for the successful collaboration between the automaker and the Thai government.He said, "Mitsubishi Motors Thailand's milestone today underlines the role of the automotive industry as one of Thailand's growth engines. The company's commitment to Thailand, and its leadership in sustainable practices is initiative that will help us achieve our national economic goals."Also speaking at the ceremony was Osamu Masuko, CEO of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation. He expressed his gratitude for the support and cooperation from the Thai government, and explained: "We have always had the confidence in Thailand's potential for domestic market growth. Its long-term policies to grow the automotive industry also a positive sign for our business."MMTh's facilities at Laem Chabang are the biggest outside Japan, capable of producing 424,000 vehicles a year with exports going to more than 120 countries. The output supports the company's growth in the ASEAN region as well as internationally.Meanwhile, Morikazu Chokki, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd. said during the ceremony, "We will continue to pioneer new segments and technology. We will innovate and enhance hard and soft technology into human-centric packages, and deliver versatility, driving confidence and functionality. This forms the basis of our global tagline 'Drive your Ambition' and is our commitment to our drivers."Mitsubishi Motors started its operations in Thailand in 1961 and achieved its first million-unit production in 2003. The second million followed in 2010 and after just three years, MMTh hit the third million in 2013. As demand increased, the four-million mark was reached in 2015.Out of the five million vehicles, 3.7 million were for export markets in more than 120 countries worldwide. In 2016, Mitsubishi Motors Thailand celebrated its third-million export vehicle.MMTh currently operates three automobile plants in Laem Chabang. The first plant was opened in 1992, and the second in 1996, the latter focusing on production of one-ton pickup trucks as the production hub and export base.In 2007, Mitsubishi Motors Thailand joined the Eco Car project and invested in the third automobile plant, which started producing eco cars in 2012. MMTh also has a powertrain plant that produces engines for both domestic and export markets.Mitsubishi Motors Thailand currently has over 6,600 employees. To enhance its operations and leverage its role among Mitsubishi Motors group, the company also has facilities for Global Parts Logistics, a proving ground and a new training center.About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is the sixth largest automaker in Japan and the sixteenth largest in the world. It is part of the Mitsubishi keiretsu, formerly the biggest industrial group in Japan, and was formed in 1970 from the automotive division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. From October 2016, Mitsubishi is one-third owned by Nissan, and a part of the Renault - Nissan - Mitsubishi Alliance. For more information, please visit www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/index.html.