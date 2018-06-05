

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Vonovia (DAIMF) again offered to its shareholders a scrip dividend as an alternative option to the standard cash dividend.



During the subscription period shareholders holding 40.9% of the dividend-bearing shares in Vonovia have elected to receive new shares instead of the cash dividend. Accordingly, 6,977,108 new Vonovia shares will be issued, resulting in a total of 518.08 million shares.



The settlement of the scrip dividend option is expected to occur on 14 June 2018. The payment of the cash dividend and the payment of any residual balances is expected to take place on 7 June 2018.



