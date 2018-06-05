

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese market has pared initial gains and is modestly higher on Tuesday following the positive lead overnight from Wall Street and on a weaker yen.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 51.44 points or 0.23 percent to 22,527.38, off a high of 22,602.13 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Sony is higher by more than 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is rising almost 1 percent and Panasonic is up 0.2 percent, while Canon is flat.



Automaker Toyota is down 0.4 percent and Honda is losing more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 0.7 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining almost 1 percent.



Sharp Corp. is reportedly in talks to buy Toshiba's personal computer business for about $45 million. Shares of Sharp are gaining more than 2 percent, while Toshiba's shares are up 0.4 percent.



Britain's business minister said that his country is considering direct investment to help a unit of Hitachi to build a new nuclear power station in North Wales. Hitachi's shares are down 0.3 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex and Japan Petroleum are losing more than 3 percent each after crude oil prices fell to a nearly two-month low overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Yamaha Corp. and Softbank are rising more than 2 percent each, while Dowa Holdings is adding almost 2 percent.



On the flip side, JGC Corp. is losing more than 3 percent, while Showa Shell Sekiyu, IHI Corp. and Nippon Paper Industries are down more than 2 percent each.



In economic news, the latest survey from Nikkei showed that the services sector in Japan continued to expand in May, albeit at a slower pace, with a services PMI score of 51.0. That's down from 52.5 in April, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Nikkei also said that Japan's composite PMI fell to 51.7 in May from 53.1 in April.



The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that the average of household spending in Japan was down 1.3 percent on year in April, coming in at 294,439 yen. That was well shy of forecasts for a gain of 0.8 percent following the 0.7 percent decline in March.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 109 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Monday as traders continued to react positively to the release of better than expected employment data last Friday. Traders largely shrugged off a report from the Commerce Department showing a bigger than expected pullback in factory orders in the month of April.



The Dow advanced 178.48 points or 0.7 percent to 24,813.69, the Nasdaq climbed 52.13 points or 0.7 percent to 7,606.46 and the S&P 500 rose 12.25 points or 0.5 percent to 2,746.87.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index rose by 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.5 percent.



Crude oil prices continued to fall sharply Monday, marking the lowest finish in about two months. July WTI oil declined $1.06 or 1.6 percent to settle at $64.75 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



