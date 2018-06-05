

CREVE COEUR (dpa-AFX) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said that Netflix Inc. (NFLX) will replace Monsanto Company (MON) in the S&P 100, and Twitter Inc. (TWTR) will replace Monsanto in the S&P 500.



S&P Dow Jones Indices said it will make changes to the S&P 100, S&P 500 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, June 7.



Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is acquiring Monsanto in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.



REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) will replace General Cable Corp. (BGC) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Prysmian Group is acquiring General Cable in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.



