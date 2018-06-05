SUNNYVALE, CA, June 5, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Trillium President and CEO David Uze is embarking tomorrow on a six-month road trip to publicize the reality of automotive cyber-attacks, commonly known as car hacking, an intrusion often done remotely using a digital device. The threat is real, and it exists today across industry sectors from cell phones to home computers to autonomous and connected vehicles.Trillium's mission is to provide lifecycle cybersecurity protection for vehicular data, whether for the family on vacation in their car or for the mechanisms in a military vehicle, designed to protect America's interests on the battlefield. Uze and his fellow "cyber warriors" at Trillium are committed to educating the public about their multi-layered solutions that provide real-time protection in all types of vehicles from cars to trucks to military tanks.Driving a Trillium-branded Tesla, Uze will criss-cross America on several road trips, talking to drivers about their vehicles as "computers on wheels" that need cyber protection; visiting universities to encourage engineering students to join the war against cyber thieves; and talking to university professors about how Trillium can support more research into effectively fighting cyber-hacking. Periodically, Uze plans to stop at American landmarks to push the message out to the American public beyond the occasional news story about ransomware or a huge cyber breach. He wants people to know that it can happen to them."If you don't believe a hacker can get into your car remotely using a digital device, you could end up being sadly mistaken," said Uze. "Last month, a sheriff in Michigan had his gun stolen from his car parked in front of his home. The video taken from the home's security cameras clearly shows how it happened. The thief didn't need to touch the vehicle to access the interior." Uze's first stop is Southeast Michigan where he will visit Ann Arbor and Detroit."Trillium has a growing customer base in Southeast Michigan," said Uze. "The issue of cybersecurity is recognized by vehicle makers. But we want to broadcast the Trillium message to all drivers that they can be hacked. Without cybersecure software in place, hackers can penetrate a vehicle's systems in seconds through any number of attack vectors. They can open vehicle doors and windows, but even more frightening, they can take over the vehicle's steering, steal personal information from a GPS system or shut the car down altogether. Trillium products will stop them."Trillium is the global leader in vehicular lifecycle cybersecurity assurance platforms. Uze and his management team see this campaign as a first step in their quest to broaden the cyber-protection conversation. For example, fleets of vehicles are vulnerable to remote hacking as are autonomous vehicles which are currently under development by both public and private companies. Trillium works with these industry sectors and with aerospace and defense companies. The Department of Homeland Security hacked into a Boeing 757 as recently as last year.Through its "Hack Across America" project, Trillium is doing its part to alert American drivers to hidden cybersecurity risks. For Trillium, the future is now, and speed is crucial to raising the hacking work factor thereby discouraging cyber-criminals.About Trillium Secure, Inc.The Trillium vehicular lifecycle cybersecurity assurance platform provides a multi-layered solution for hardening connected and autonomous vehicles against cyber-attack. Trillium's SecureIOT platform provides authenticated operational and threat management data from fleet vehicles that preserves privacy, confidentiality and anonymity of data while at rest and in motion. Value-added service providers rely on secure and authentic data from Trillium for digital forensics, UBI, preventive maintenance, telematics, car sharing and other services. Trillium design centers and fleet security operation sites are located in Silicon Valley, Ann Arbor, Ho Chi Minh City and Tokyo. For more information, please visit www.trilliumsecure.com.Trillium Secure, Inc. products and services are marketed under the Trillium, SecureGO, SecureIoT, SecureCAR, SecureIXS, SecureOTA and SecureSKYE trademarks.For Media Enquiries, please contact Robin.lori@trilliumsecure.com.Source: Trillium Secure, Inc.Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.