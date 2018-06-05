HONG KONG, June 5, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Self-sovereign digital identity creation platform Blockpass has announced plans to partner with token-issuing platform and exchange BlockEx as an official distributor of the much-anticipated PASS Token, which was released on May 31st of this year.The BlockEx Digital Asset Exchange Platform (DAxP) manages the entire lifecycle of blockchain based digital assets, including origination, issuance, exchange, settlement and redemption. The DAxP includes a digital asset creation tool, exchange, clearing, settlement, registry and Brokerage Software.Blockpass is a blockchain-based identity verification application that supports user-centric digital identity creation facilitating seamless and cost-effective access to regulated blockchain services and connected devices. The fully-functioning Blockpass application supports both iOS and Android and allows users to have complete control over their identity data, allowing for greater security, protection, and user data independence. For businesses, Blockpass offers a comprehensive identity verification portal for quick and easy user onboarding.PASS Tokens, released on May 31st, enable Blockpass to offer shared regulatory compliance services for humans, companies, objects and devices. PASS Tokens was released in a world-first Token Distribution Event, supported by a list of distributors which now includes BlockEx. Contributors can purchase PASS tokens through Blockpass' official distributor network using the Blockpass app and a newly verified identity."We're very enthusiastic about this new partnership with BlockEx as distributor of the PASS token, but also as an opportunity to expand the Blockpass user base," said Blockpass CEO Adam Vaziri. "This is one more step in growing our shared compliance and regulatory ecosystem."According to BlockEx CEO, Adam Leonard, "Becoming a distributor of the PASS token means we are supporting a more compliant regulated token ecosystem. It gives us the opportunity to grow and evolve with the changing landscape of the blockchain economy."Blockpass has announced a number of different partnerships lately, including Holdex, Myki, and Infinito Wallet. In addition, in April of this year, Blockpass announced the creation of the Blockpass Identity Lab - a pioneering research lab which will explore ways in which blockchain technology can protect personal data from online scammers and hackers.About Blockpass IDNThe goal of Blockpass IDN (http://www.blockpass.org/) is global realization of identity for the Internet of Everything. Through the use of blockchain technology and smart contracts, Blockpass is a production ready Regtech platform offering shared regulatory and compliance services for humans, businesses, objects and devices. As this identity system supports verification of humans (KYC), objects (KYO) and connected devices (KYD), it will enable the development of new applications that rely on a trusted connection between human, corporate, and device identities. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things. Blockpass IDN licenses its technology from the non-profit Blockpass Foundation, registered in the Isle of Man.For more information and updates, please visit:Promotional video: https://youtu.be/SvO2cw3e-SIWebsite: http://www.blockpass.orgMedium: https://medium.com/@blockpassTwitter: https://twitter.com/BlockpassOrgFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/blockpassorg/Telegram: https://t.me/blockpassMedia contact:Caitlin BettsT: +852 9733 4935E: press@blockpass.orgSource: Blockpass IDNCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.