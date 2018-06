CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 12:30 am ET Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia announces its decision on interest rates. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.



Ahead of the announcement, the aussie fell against its major rivals.



The aussie was worth 83.87 against the yen, 1.5313 against the euro, 0.7634 against the greenback and 1.0864 against the kiwi as of 12:25 am ET.



