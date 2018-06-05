sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,84 Euro		-0,10
-0,72 %
WKN: 920860 ISIN: CA8265161064 Ticker-Symbol: WRW 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIERRA WIRELESS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SIERRA WIRELESS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,035
14,135
04.06.
13,99
14,19
04.06.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SIERRA WIRELESS INC
SIERRA WIRELESS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SIERRA WIRELESS INC13,84-0,72 %