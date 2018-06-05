Sierra Wireless also expands mangOH ecosystem, adding manufacturing and design partner Jabil for rapid productization of low-power Industrial IoT devices

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSX:SW), the leading provider of fully integrated device-to-cloud solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), today released alpha samples of its next-generation mangOH open source hardware platform, inviting the IoT developer community to influence the final product. mangOH Yellow, a "super sensor" for connected IoT, allows developers to measure and monitor virtually anything, with all of the interoperable building blocks needed to rapidly develop and productize low-power Industrial IoT applications.

The award-winning mangOH platform helps developers address many of the challenges that limit their ability to quickly and cost-effectively bring connected cellular LPWA (Cat-M1/LTE-M and NB-IoT) and 2G/3G/4G products to market. mangOH's open source model, industrial-grade components and extensive ecosystem enable businesses to reduce time to market for Industrial IoT applications by up to one year and cut development costs in half.

"Whether you're developing IoT applications for a startup or a Fortune 500 company, mangOH gives you a head start to a minimum viable product, right out of the box," said Ashish Syal, Chief Engineer and mangOH Founder, Sierra Wireless. "Building on the success of mangOH Red and Green, we're excited to release mangOH Yellow and give the IoT developer community the opportunity to influence the final product."

Smaller and lighter, mangOH Yellow is targeted at IoT applications where compactness and low-power consumption are essential. The size and mechanical design will allow developers to build standalone and extremely compact proof-of-concepts/prototypes or to incorporate it into existing systems for instant IoT connectivity. Existing mangOH Red and Green and applications developed using the Legato open source Linux platform can be easily ported to mangOH Yellow. In addition to cellular connectivity, mangOH Yellow features built-in Bluetooth Mesh and BLE 5, as well as Wi-Fi and NFC. It also includes 14 advanced sensors and actuators on board in an ultra-low-power architecture for long-lasting, mobile, battery-powered applications. mangOH Yellow provides ultimate flexibility and functionality with an IoT connector slot to leverage the more than 15 IoT cards built by members of the collaborative mangOH ecosystem, which are available today.

Sierra Wireless also announced that Jabil, a provider of design, manufacturing, supply chain and product management services, has joined the extensive mangOH ecosystem. Jabil is the lead manufacturing partner for mangOH Red and the next-generation mangOH Yellow.

"mangOH is creating a disruptive opportunity in the IoT space for companies to innovate, and Jabil is pleased to join the ecosystem to help mangOH users cost-effectively take their prototypes to market," said Rafael Renno, Senior Business Unit Director, Jabil. "We're not only manufacturing mangOH, we're also working with several large customers to develop new industrial use cases based on mangOH Red that will revolutionize industries."

mangOH Green and mangOH Red platforms are commercially available through preferred distributors. mangOH Yellow will be commercially available in May 2019.

About mangOH

Sierra Wireless founded the mangOH open source hardware community in 2015 to make it easy for developers to prototype with any wired, wireless, or sensor technology based on their unique IoT use case. mangOH platforms deliver 90% of the solution prototype out-of-the-box, enabling software developers to easily build reliable IoT solutions that hardware designers can customize to rapidly create Industrial IoT devices. It provides:

Open source and business friendly designs so anyone can copy, modify and build commercial products;

Flexible designs to adapt to any IoT use case based on wired, wireless, and sensor technologies;

Interoperable, industrial-grade components so that prototypes can be easily turned into a commercial products; and

Support for other open source initiatives like the Legato Linux platform to remove the complexity of hardware integration.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSX:SW) is an IoT pioneer, empowering businesses and industries to transform and thrive in the connected economy. Customers Start with Sierra because we offer a device to cloud solution, comprised of embedded and networking solutions seamlessly integrated with our secure cloud and connectivity services. OEMs and enterprises worldwide rely on our expertise in delivering fully integrated solutions to reduce complexity, turn data into intelligence and get their connected products and services to market faster. Sierra Wireless has more than 1,300 employees globally and operates R&D centers in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com.

