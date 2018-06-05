WISeKey International Holding SA / Qnective teams up with WISeKey to integrate their technology of the Security Solution QTALK into WISeKey's mobile security solutions, WISEid and WISePhone . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Qnective teams up with WISeKey to integrate their technology of the Security Solution QTALK into WISeKey's mobile security solutions, WISEid and WISePhone

Zurich, 5 June 2018 -The Swiss company Qnective, today announced its partnership with WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, OTCQX: WIKYY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company. The aim of this partnership is to integrate its Qtalk technology for mobile encrypted voice and text, into WISeID and WISePhone expanding the WISeKey's offering to enterprises that will benefit from secure telephony, instant messaging and SMS with sophisticated security mechanisms and advanced end-to-end encryption technologies. Integrating within the existing IT infrastructure seamlessly, Qtalk is fully compatible with BYOD strategies.

The Qtalk software-only solution is a cost-effective and flexible platform that empowers efficiency and mobility within the organization whilst protecting the intellectual property and the confidentiality of the communications by transforming public networks and mobile devices into highly secure communication channels.

WISeKey has attained Telecommunication Services Provider status under OFCOM, the Swiss Federal Office of Communications, allowing the company to deploy its mobile phone voice encryption solution, named formerly WISePhone. WISeKey launched WISePhone for Blackberry, iPhone, and Android, during the 2011 ITU Telecom World, as a solution simple to use and extremely secure. WISePhone technology works with a variety of widely-used smartphones currently operating in today's mobile environment, so there is no need to buy a special phone. Communications are secured with military-grade encryption, offering the same level of security used to protect government communications and financial transactions.

This new evolution of the solution will be named WISeTalk Secure, is a combination of Qnective's QTalk and WISeKey's WISeID mobile security suite, enhances user experience thanks to the WISeKey QuoVadis worldwide trusted digital identity solutions and encrypted personal cloud offerings. WISeTalk will come preinstalled in the new secure smartphone that WISeKey will release in partnership with Highscreen, as recently announced (https://www.wisekey.com/investors_press-release/wisekey-partners-with-highscreen-international-sa-to-develop-wisephone-the-first-ever-secure-blockchain-phone-with-cryptocurrency-payment-capabilities/ (https://www.wisekey.com/investors_press-release/wisekey-partners-with-highscreen-international-sa-to-develop-wisephone-the-first-ever-secure-blockchain-phone-with-cryptocurrency-payment-capabilities/)). This new smartphone will be released under the WISePhone brand.

"With the combination of WISePhone and Qtalk, people can be assured that their conversation is protected from prying ears, thanks to the high level of cryptography used. WISeKey uses its globally recognized digital security pedigree to make communications safe," said Carlos Moreira, WISeKey CEO.

More information:

http://www.wisephone.ch (http://www.wisephone.ch)

https://qnective.com/

Telecommunications Service Provider status details: https://www.eofcom.admin.ch/eofcom/public/detailCatalogService.do?code=2000755 (https://www.eofcom.admin.ch/eofcom/public/detailCatalogService.do?code=2000755)

About Qnective

Qnective is a leading provider of sophisticated communication solutions and services, with deep expertise in wireless technologies, networking, infrastructure and highly-secure encryption mechanisms. Founded in 2007 and based in Zurich

(Switzerland) with offices in Muscat (Oman), Singapore, Jakarta (Indonesia), Qnective provides governments, public safety organisations and large companies with secure mobile communications. Its advanced communication platform developed in Switzerland encrypts telephony, messaging and data exchange with the highest level of security. www.qnective.com (http://www.qnective.com)

About WISeKey

WISeKey (SIX: WIHN) (OTCQX: WIKYY) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying via a Virtual Platform large scale digital identity ecosystems. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") and IoT Microchips provide secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com (http://www.wisekey.com)

To receive WISeKey's latest news visit the WISeKey Investors Corner (https://www.wisekey.com/investors/).

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

For more information please contact:

Qnective Media Relations

Gina Pinto

Thurgauerstrasse 54, 8050 Zurich

media@qnective.com (mailto:media@qnective.com)

+41 (0)79 679 75 97