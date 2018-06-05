Wirecard and Visa Enter Into Strategic Agreement to Extend Partnership on Innovative Digital Payment Solutions

ASCHHEIM (MUNICH), Germany, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- Retailers to benefit from comprehensive analytics tools

- Financial technology platform for FinTechs

- Extension of Card Issuance

Wirecard, the global innovation leader in digital financial technology, and Visa, the global leader in payments, announced today that they have signed a partnership agreement to collaborate on new solutions in the field of digital financial technology.

Combining Visa's global capabilities with Wirecard's digital payment platform lays the foundations for Wirecard to extend card issuance, increase merchant acceptance of innovative digital payment methods, and provide retailers with business analytics to help them streamline and improve the consumer purchase experience. In partnership with Visa, Wirecard will be able to further support FinTechs and start-ups to develop new commerce ideas through white label solutions and banking as a platform.

"This is an exciting time for the global payments industry with new payment innovators accelerating the creation of new ways to pay and be paid. We fundamentally believe this is good for consumers and good for merchants", said Suzan Kereere, Head of Merchant Services for Visa in Europe. "Together with Wirecard we have the opportunity to making it easier for merchants and start-ups to access Visa's capabilities, and support the next generation of payment services."

Susanne Steidl, Chief Product Officer at Wirecard, adds: "We are delighted to announce our extended global strategic cooperation with Visa. Our aim is to shape the international digital payment market with innovative value-added solutions, all through one platform."

For more information, meet Wirecard at Money20/20 Europe in Amsterdam, one of the leading trade fairs for financial technology, from 04th to 06thJune 2018 at stand D85.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets, holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on http://www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

Wirecard media contact:

Wirecard AG

Jana Tilz

Tel.: +49-(0)-89-4424-1363

E-Mail: jana.tilz@wirecard.com

About Visa Inc.:

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world's leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company's relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of connected commerce on any device, and a driving force behind the dream of a cashless future for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analogue to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit (http://www.visaeurope.com ), the Visa Vision blog (vision.visaeurope.com), and @VisaNewsEurope.

Visa media contact:

Visa Europe

Daniela Zdunek

Tel: +49-(0)-69-92011-161

E-Mail: zdunekd@visa.com