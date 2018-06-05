

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), announced Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted the company's supplemental Biologics License Application or sBLA and granted Priority Review for HEMLIBRA (emicizumab-kxwh) for adults and children with hemophilia A without factor VIII inhibitors.



The sBLA is based on data from the Phase III HAVEN 3 study. The FDA is expected to make a decision on approval by October 4, 2018.



In the HAVEN 3 study, adults and adolescents aged 12 years or older with hemophilia A without factor VIII inhibitors who received HEMLIBRA prophylaxis every week or every two weeks showed a 96 percent and 97 percent reduction in treated bleeds, respectively, compared to those who received no prophylaxis.



In an additional arm of the study, people who had previously received factor VIII prophylaxis in a non-interventional study switched to HEMLIBRA prophylaxis. HEMLIBRA demonstrated a statistically significant reduction of 68 percent in treated bleeds, making it the first medicine to show superior efficacy to prior treatment with factor VIII prophylaxis, the standard of care.



Priority Review designation is granted to medicines that the FDA has determined to have the potential to provide significant improvements in the treatment, prevention or diagnosis of a serious disease.



The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for HEMLIBRA in people with hemophilia A without factor VIII inhibitors in April 2018 based on data from the HAVEN 3 study.



