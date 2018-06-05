First GaN FET with 4 Volt Threshold and New Power System Development Methods Result from Field Experience

Transphorm Inc.-the leader in the design and manufacturing of the highest reliability and first JEDEC- and AEC-Q101 qualified gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors-today announced availability of its third generation (Gen III) 650-volt (V) GaN FETs. Power transistors built on Gen III technology yield lower electromagnetic interference (EMI), increased gate noise immunity, and greater headroom in circuit applications.

The latest evolution of the award-winning platform stems from knowledge gained by the Transphorm team working with customers on end product designs now in production or soon to be released. Gen III devices being released include the TP65H050WS 50 mO FET and TP65H035WS 35 mO FET, both available in standard TO-247 packages.

Transphorm in the Field Product Development Advantages

Transphorm is one of the only GaN semiconductor companies owning each critical stage of FET development. Given this, insight gained during customer development projects along with Gen I and Gen II platforms can be applied to the GaN-on-Si technology to increase the transistor's quality, reliability, and performance. Data is often gathered that also informs development techniques that can simplify design complexity, increase safety margin, and/or positively affect power system performance.

Research that led to Gen III produced both opportunities: increased benefits now inherent to the GaN technology itself and new design methods augmenting the FET's performance. Further, the design and fabrication innovations enable Transphorm to reduce device price, generating even more ROI.

Technologically, the incorporation of a new MOSFET along with other design modifications enable Gen III devices to deliver:

An increased threshold voltage (noise immunity) to 4 V from 2.1 V for Gen II, eliminating the need for a negative gate drive.

A gate reliability rating of ±20 V; an 11 percent increase versus Gen II.

As a result, switching is quieter, and the platform delivers performance improvement at higher current levels with simple external circuitry.

Regarding learned design techniques, Transphorm published elegant solutions for oscillation suppression in its app note 0009: Recommended External Circuitry for Transphorm GaN FETs. Example recommendations include the use of DC-link RC snubbers and switching-node RC snubbers that add further stability without adverse impact on efficiency. Notably, the solutions can benefit half-bridge and bridgeless totem-pole PFC topologies.

"It's important to us to evolve our GaN technology based on customer need and real-world experience. Our Gen III FETs exemplify what's possible when we adhere to that basic philosophy," said Philip Zuk, Vice President of Technical Marketing, Transphorm.

"We've brought forth a safer, more cost-effective high-voltage GaN FET. We trust that these transistors will be seen by customers as the new power semiconductors delivering invaluable efficiency, high power handling capability and otherperformance advantages with ease of use," added Dr. Yifeng Wu, Senior Vice President of Engineering, Transphorm.

Gen III 650 V Product Line Details

Availability: Currently shipping

TP65H050WS 50 mO TO-247 unit price: 8.86 USD (sold in 1000 unit quantities)

TP65H035WS 35 mO TO-247 unit price: 11.55 USD (sold in 1000 unit quantities)

Optimal output ratings: 1.5 kW to 5.0 kW applications depending on design criteria

Application markets:

Broad industrial

Data centers

Merchant power supplies

Renewables

Supporting design resources:

Datasheet

Evaluation kit

SPICE model

Quality white paper

