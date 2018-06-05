First in a series of new product launches in infectious diseases

Regulatory News:

Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces that its protein diagnostics division, Lab21 Products (Lab21), has launched a new product for the diagnosis of infectious mononucleosis (IM), also known as glandular fever.

PathFlow Mononucleosis is a qualitative lateral flow immunoassay for the detection of IM antibodies in the blood. IM is frequently misdiagnosed as a bacterial infection, streptococcal pharyngitis, due to common clinical presentation of the diseases at onset. IM is, however, caused by the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) and, as a virus, IM does not respond to antibiotic treatment. PathFlow Mononucleosis provides a rapid and effective differential diagnosis to patients with IM over streptococcal pharyngitis. PathFlow Mononucleosis also facilitates antibiotic stewardship by ensuring antibiotics are not offered to patients owing to a misdiagnosis and helping to address the global issue of antibiotic resistance.

IM is a global disease affecting both sexes equally1, which is typically observed in 60-100 per 100,000 people2. EBV antibodies are detected in 50% of children by 5 years of age3. Although the market for IM testing is relatively small it is an important niche infectious disease market and it is expected that PathFow will give clinicians a quick and reliable product to help manage their patients.

The launch of PathFlow Mononucleosis is the first product in a series of high quality, lateral flow immunoassays, which will form part of Novacyt's growing catalogue of rapid infectious disease diagnostics and aid Lab21's position as a leader in microbial diagnostic kits. Branded under the name PathFlow, these products will utilise rapid lateral flow technology, with a focus on patient pathways and improving clinical outcomes. Lab21 plans to launch a number of new products for common winter associated diseases in time for the winter peak in 2018.

Graham Mullis, Group CEO of Novacyt, commented:

"Lab21 Products has significant experience of developing rapid and reliable diagnostic solutions for infectious diseases. The launch of PathFlow Mononucleosis, the first product in the PathFlow product family, demonstrates our continued commitment to the R&D-led growth of our overall growth strategy. This exciting new range of diagnostic test kits enhances our new product pipeline, with a number of additional launches expected during 2018, and strengthens our position in the rapidly growing infectious disease market."

www.novacyt.com

About Novacyt Group

The Novacyt Group is a rapidly growing, international diagnostics group with a growing portfolio of cancer and infectious disease products and services. Through its proprietary technology platform, NOVAPrep, and molecular platform, genesig, Novacyt is able to provide an extensive range of oncology and infectious disease diagnostic products across an extensive international distributor network. The Group has diversified sales from diagnostic reagents used in oncology, microbiology, haematology and serology markets, and its global customers and partners include major corporates.

1 Golubjatnikov 1973, Lang et al 1977: Sumaya et al 1975

2 Evan et al 1997, Morrison and Edmunds 2002: Rosdahl et al 1973

3 De Paschale M, Clerici P. Serological diagnosis of Epstein-Barr virus infection: Problems and solutions. World Journal of Virology. 2012;1(1):31-43. doi:10.5501/wjv.v1.i1.31

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604006177/en/

Contacts:

Novacyt SA

Graham Mullis, Chief Executive Officer

Anthony Dyer, Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0)1223 395472

or

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)

Jonathan Senior Fred Walsh Ben Maddison

+44 (0)20 7610 7600

or

WG Partners (Joint Broker)

Nigel Birks Chris Lee Claes Spång

+44 (0) 203 705 9330

or

FTI Consulting (International)

Brett Pollard Victoria Foster Mitchell

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

brett.pollard@fticonsulting.com / victoria.fostermitchell@fticonsulting.com

or

FTI Consulting (France)

Arnaud de Cheffontaines Astrid Villette

+33 (0)147 03 69 47 +33 (0)147 03 69 51

arnaud.decheffontaines@fticonsulting.com / astrid.villette@fticonsulting.com