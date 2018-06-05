- Change in the composition of the Board of Directors chaired by Gérard Tobelem
- The Board of Directors reaffirms its confidence in the CEO
- Update regarding the HOB Biotech situation
Regulatory News:
THERADIAG (Paris:ALTER) (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER), a company specializing in theranostics and in vitro diagnostics, today announces the results of the voting at its Ordinary Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting.
Results of the voting at the Ordinary Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting
The Company' Ordinary Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting was held on May 29, 2018 in the offices of the Fieldfisher law firm, 48 rue Cambon, 75001 Paris, France. The number of shares held by shareholders present or represented at the Meeting was 2,536,253, giving a quorum of 29.27%.
The results of the votes of Theradiag's shareholders at this Meeting were as follows:
|Resolution n°
|Resolution
|N° of votes FOR
|N° of abstentions
|N° of votes AGAINST
|Votes
|Result of the vote
|1
|Approval of financial statements
|1,585,315
|0
|1,057,066
|For
|60.00%
|Adopted
|Against
|40.00%
|2
|Approval of consolidated accounts
|1,901,125
|0
|741,256
|For
|71.95%
|Adopted
|Against
|28.05%
|3
|Approval of expenses and liabilities (art. 39 CGI)
|2,642,381
|0
|0
|For
|100.00%
|Adopted
|Against
|0.00%
|4
|Allocation of 2017 annual income
|1,900,612
|0
|741,769
|For
|71.93%
|Adopted
|Against
|28.07%
|5
|Approval of regulated agreements
|2,641,668
|0
|713
|For
|99.97%
|Adopted
|Against
|0.03%
|6
|Renewal of Mr. Michel FINANCE as a Director
|1,199,100
|578,375
|864,906
|For
|45.38%
|Rejected
|Abstentions
|21.89%
|Against
|32.73%
|
Ordinary General Meeting
|7
|Renewal of Mr. Pierre MORGON as a Director
|1,885,253
|0
|757,128
|For
|71.35%
|Adopted
|Against
|28.65%
|8
|Renewal of Mr. Vincent FERT as a Director
|1,892,563
|0
|749,818
|For
|71.62%
|Adopted
|Against
|28.38%
|9
|Removal of Mr. John LI
|1,318,087
|0
|1,324,294
|For
|49.88%
|Rejected
|Against
|50.12%
|10
|Renewal of the Company's statutory auditors
|1,897,763
|0
|744,618
|For
|71.82%
|Adopted
|Against
|28.18%
|11
|Renewal of the Company's alternate statutory auditors
|2,641,468
|0
|913
|For
|99.97%
|Adopted
|Against
|0.03%
|12
|Setting of Board members' attendance fees
|2,514,681
|0
|127,700
|For
|95.17%
|Adopted
|Against
|4.83%
|13
|Share buyback
|1,860,953
|0
|781,428
|For
|70.43%
|Adopted
|Against
|29.57%
|14
|Decision not to dissolve early
|2,642,381
|0
|0
|For
|100.00%
|Adopted
|Against
|0.00%
|15
|Capital increase with pre-emptive subscription rights
|1,733,840
|713
|907,828
|For
|65.62%
|Rejected
|Abstentions
|0.03%
|Against
|34.36%
|16
|Capital increase without pre-emptive subscription rights via a public offering
|789,609
|0
|1,852,772
|For
|29.88%
|Rejected
|Against
|70.12%
|17
|Capital increase without pre-emptive subscription rights via a private placement
|791,072
|0
|1,851,309
|For
|29.94%
|Rejected
|Against
|70.06%
|18
|Capital increase without pre-emptive subscription rights for certain categories of beneficiaries
|717,797
|0
|1,924,584
|For
|27.16%
|Rejected
|Against
|72.84%
|
Extraordinary General Meeting
|19
|Increase in the number of shares by virtue of the 4 previous resolutions
|1,617,055
|0
|1,025,326
|For
|61.20%
|Rejected
|Against
|38.80%
|20
|Free share allotment
|1,529,438
|0
|1,112,943
|For
|57.88%
|Rejected
|Against
|42.12%
|21
|Capital increase reserved for employees
|635,267
|0
|2,007,114
|For
|24.04%
|Rejected
|Against
|75.96%
|22
|Setting of the global ceiling
|1,737,103
|0
|905,278
|For
|65.74%
|Rejected
|Against
|34.26%
|23
|Reduction in the share capital via the cancellation of shares
|1,576,466
|315,810
|750,105
|For
|59.66%
|Rejected
|Abstentions
|11.95%
|Against
|28.39%
|24
|Powers to carry out formalities
|2,325,858
|316,523
|0
|For
|88.02%
|Adopted
|Abstentions
|11.98%
|Against
|0.00%
|25
|Removal of Mr. Michel FINANCE (Resolution that became void during the AGM)
|0
|0
|0
|For
|Against
|26
|Removal of Mr. Gérard TOBELEM
|867,866
|578,375
|1,196,140
|For
|32.84%
|Rejected
|Abstentions
|21.89%
|Against
|45.27%
|
Ordinary General Meeting (resolutions tabled on HOB Biotech Group Corp. Ltd's request)
|27
|Appointment of Mrs. Sylvie BRATEL as a Director
|1,449,568
|4,000
|1,188,813
|For
|54.86%
|Adopted
|Abstentions
|0.15%
|Against
|44.99%
|28
|Appointment of HOB BIOTECH as a Director (Resolution that became void during the AGM)
|0
|0
|0
|For
|Against
Change in the composition of the Board of Directors
Following this AGM, Theradiag's Board of Directors still comprises seven members and has just one new member, Sylvie Bratel, who has declared herself to be an independent director. The composition of the Board of Directors is thus now as follows:
- Gérard Tobelem, Chairman of the Board
- Sylvie Bratel, Independent Director
- Dominique Costantini, Independent Director
- Vincent Fert, Independent Director
- John Li, Director
- Pierre Morgon, Independent Director
- Dominique Takizawa, Independent Director
After completing engineering degrees in France and the United States, in 1982 Sylvie Bratel joined Banque Nationale de Paris to work on technological innovation projects. She continued her career with the General Inspectorate and the Balance Sheet Management department before joining the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignation group in 1995, where she worked in the Competitive Banking Activities and Strategy departments. She participated in the creation of CDC-Markets before steering merger operations with Groupe Caisse d'Epargne and Groupe des Banques Populaires with the creation of Natixis. From 2009 to 2014, Sylvie Bratel was Head of Strategy for British insurance company Aviva's French subsidiary and then VP of its life insurance subsidiary Aviva Vie. Since 2014, Sylvie Bratel, independent director, has been IFA and EcoDa certified.
The Board of Directors reaffirms its confidence in the CEO
At its meeting of June 4, 2018, the Board of Directors confirmed Michel Finance's mandate as CEO and reaffirmed its full and complete confidence in him.
Update regarding the HOB Biotech situation
HOB Biotech's failure to comply with the terms of the 2015 contractual agreements signed by both companies has led to Theradiag being unable to distribute the agreed products in Europe or to market its reagents in China. Because of the loss suffered by Theradiag, legal proceedings have been initiated against HOB Biotech in order to obtain compensation.
About Theradiag
Capitalizing on its expertise in the distribution, development and manufacturing of in vitro diagnostic tests, Theradiag innovates and develops theranostics tests (combining treatment and diagnosis) that measure the efficiency of biotherapies in the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Theradiag is thus participating in the development of customized treatment, which favors the individualization of treatments, the evaluation of their efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. Theradiag notably markets the Lisa Tracker range (CE marked), which is a comprehensive multiparameter theranostic solution for patients with autoimmune diseases treated with biotherapies. The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, and has over 65 employees.
For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: www.theradiag.com
