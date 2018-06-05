CENTOGENE, the worldwide leader in using genetic and proteomic knowledge to enable patients, clinicians and pharmaceutical partners to identify and accelerate treatments for rare diseases, today announced the opening of its first U.S.-based rare disease laboratory in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The new facility, opening on August 1, 2018, will be the central point of contact for CENTOGENE's collaboration partners that leverage its diagnostic services in the U.S.

The new office space will feature a state-of-the-art high-throughput genetic testing laboratory along with biochemical, proteomic, metabolomic and genetic analysis capabilities from various patient sample materials, such as CentoCard, CENTOGENE's dried blood spot card (DBS) solution, buccal swab, full blood or purified DNA.

"CENTOGENE is one hundred percent focused on translating rare disease genetics into medical breakthroughs and we are thrilled to continue our global expansion into the preeminent biotech hub of Cambridge," said Dr. Arndt Rolfs, CEO and founder of CENTOGENE. "As a company that is at the nexus of elucidating rare hereditary diseases by combining proteomic, metabolomics and genomic solutions, we look forward to working even more closely with our pharmaceutical, academic and medical partners in the U.S."

An estimated 350 million people worldwide suffer from rare diseases, with 30 percent not living to see their fifth birthday. With a diagnosis often taking more than 8 years, there is tremendous unmet need in early diagnosis and treatment options. With the patient at the heart of CENTOGENE's mission, the company provides solutions that target early diagnostics and support for pharmaceutical companies to help identify and accelerate treatments. Its biomarker technology clearly supports measuring the effectiveness of treatment and is supportive in the development toward more personalized medicines.

