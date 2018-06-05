Dubai-based ESD Adds Key Clients to Digital Transformation Portfolio

DUBAI, UAE, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Helps traditional businesses become native digital denizens by introducing agility and communication

Expands creative operations with new design division based in Italy

ESD, the cutting edge digital innovator that has been helping clients engage in digital transformations since 2010, has added a slew of new businesses to its client roster.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/699102/Salvator_Mundi.jpg )



The digital marketing catalyser has recently been engaged by AW Rostamani Arabian Automobiles for brands including Nissan, Infiniti and Renault to create effective digital and social transformation. ESD has also been selected to spark full digital transformations and process re-engineering for Swiss transport concern Cippa' Trasporti.

The project wins come on the back of ESD's inauguration of its dedicated Digital Transformation division, which assists global and local brands in becoming digitally native.

"For far too long, digital has been tacked on to business operations as an afterthought. But companies are realizing that business as usual is not an option, and that digital needs to be as much a part of company DNA as traditional PR and marketing messages. This is the only way to remain competitive in markets that are growing more challenging by the day. "Our Digital Transformation team was set up with the specific remit of changing the way businesses think about digital, and help large and sometimes unwieldy concerns embrace a transformation towards agility and communication in the digital space," says ESD Co-Founder and CEO Christian Farioli.

The brand has also been commissioned for digital outreach and creative services by restaurant management startup Foodics and German building paints brand Caparol. ESD is focusing on supporting the healthcare sector in particular, and has built credibility by helping hospitals, clinics and pharmaceutical companies successfully navigate digital spaces.

"Apart from complete digital transformations, our team also works on bespoke contracts to support companies at any step of the digital process, to spark better outreach, create compelling stories, and generate creative journeys that audiences really respond to," Farioli added.

Demand for its expert services has propelled ESD down a path of expansion. The firm has opened a new Digital Creative division in Italy to tap the country's traditional talents in art and creativity. A hiring spree has also seen key people join the team from big international creative houses including Y&R, Leo Burnett, Accenture and PwC.

"We're delighted to be seen not just as a digital partner of choice, but also as a great place to work. We've been successful in attracting motivated, creative and talented people from more established brands due to an agile and open work environment, and the nature of the work we do. Today's creative professionals aren't just content with standard career paths. They're also looking for opportunities to create something meaningful during their exciting journeys towards success," Farioli noted.

ESD prides itself on cross-sectoral learning and experience, where best practices from one industry can be imported to another. The firm believes in combining its creative credentials with an evidence-based analytical approach to deliver measurable business benefits.