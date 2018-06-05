AfriAg Global Plc - Notice of AGM
London, June 4
5 June 2018
AfriAg Global Plc
("AfriAg Global" or the "Company")
Notice of Annual General Meeting
AfriAg Global Plc (NEX: AFRI) announces that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at 12 p.m. on 26 June 2018 at the offices of Hill Dickinson LLP, The Broadgate Tower, 8th Floor, 20 Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2EW.
Notice of the Annual General Meeting has been posted to shareholders and will shortly be available at the following link: https://www.nexexchange.com/member'securityid=102247
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
For further information please contact:
|Afriag Global Plc:
David Lenigas (Executive Chairman)
|+44 (0)20 7440 0640
|Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller
Fungai Ndoro
|+44 (0)20 7469 0930