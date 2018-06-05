KBC Groep: KBC Group: Update regarding the share buyback programme

Press release
Outside trading hours - Regulated information*
Brussels, 05-06-2018 - before trading hours
Update regarding the share buyback programme
Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 17-05-2018, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on NYSE Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 28-05-2018 and 01-06-2018, inclusive:
|Date
|No. of shares
|Total price
|Average price
|Lowest price
|Highest price
|28-05-2018
|125 000
|€ 8 628 550
|€ 69.03
|€ 68.50
|€ 70.58
|29-05-2018
|153 000
|€ 10 118 839
|€ 66.14
|€ 65.40
|€ 68.50
|30-05-2018
|95 000
|€ 6 271 701
|€ 66.02
|€ 65.15
|€ 66.70
|31-05-2018
|175 000
|€ 11 616 465
|€ 66.38
|€ 65.50
|€ 67.40
|01-06-2018
|55 000
|€ 3 708 364
|€ 67.42
|€ 66.50
|€ 68.00
Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 948 000 on 01-06-2018.
This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-backtab (https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-backtab)
