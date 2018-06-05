KBC Groep: KBC Group: Update regarding the share buyback programme

Press release

Outside trading hours - Regulated information*

Brussels, 05-06-2018 - before trading hours

Update regarding the share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 17-05-2018, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on NYSE Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 28-05-2018 and 01-06-2018, inclusive:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 28-05-2018 125 000 € 8 628 550 € 69.03 € 68.50 € 70.58 29-05-2018 153 000 € 10 118 839 € 66.14 € 65.40 € 68.50 30-05-2018 95 000 € 6 271 701 € 66.02 € 65.15 € 66.70 31-05-2018 175 000 € 11 616 465 € 66.38 € 65.50 € 67.40 01-06-2018 55 000 € 3 708 364 € 67.42 € 66.50 € 68.00

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 948 000 on 01-06-2018.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-backtab (https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-backtab)

* This news item contains information that is subject to the transparency regulations for listed companies.



KBC Group NV

Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels

Viviane Huybrecht

General Manager,

Corporate Communication / Spokesperson

Tel. + 32 2 429 85 45







Press Office

Stef Leunens Tel. + 32 2 429 65 01

Ilse De Muyer Tel. + 32 2 429 29 15

Fax + 32 2 429 81 60

E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be (mailto:pressofficekbc@kbc.be)







KBC press releases are available at www.kbc.com (http://www.kbc.com/) or can be obtained by sending an e-mail to pressofficekbc@kbc.be (mailto:pressofficekbc@kbc.be)



Follow KBC on www.twitter.com/kbc_group (http://www.twitter.com/kbc_group)

Press release KBC Group dd 2018-06-05 (http://hugin.info/133947/R/2197210/851621.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: KBC Groep via Globenewswire

