B-Temia Inc.: B-Temia to Showcase Keeogo at G7 Summit

QUÉBEC CITY, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B-Temia Inc., a Canadian biorobotic tech company based in Quebec City and leader in the human mobility market is honored to be invited to showcase its Dermoskeleton "Keeogo" at the G7 2018 International Media Center (CIM) Innovation Experience from June 7th-9th, the tech mediatic platform of the G7 Summit. This showcase will feature twelve Canadian companies and is an invaluable expression of technological advances coming from Quebec, Canada; B-Temia represents the only company in robotics. Over 1000 reporters are expected and B-Temia will offer media representatives the opportunity to interact with the device and speak with individuals living with mobility challenges to maximize their understanding of the life-changing benefits and value of innovative mobility technology.

About the Keeogo Dermoskeleton

Keeogo is a powered walking assistance device developed by B-TEMIA. Keeogo, short for "Keep on going", has been used by individuals with degenerative medical conditions such as knee/hip osteoarthritis, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, stroke, incomplete spinal cord injury (SCI) and other injuries or conditions that limit mobility. Used as rehabilitation equipment or as a device at home to aid with daily activities, Keeogo is approved by Health Canada and commercially available in Canada for purchase or rental. For more information, please visit: www.keeogo.com (http://www.keeogo.com/).

About B-TEMIA

Founded in 2010, B-TEMIA Inc. is an innovative Canadian medical device manufacturer that develops and markets cutting-edge products for the growing market of human augmentation systems. B-TEMIA operates through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, B-TEMIA Inc. and B-TEMIA USA Inc., in the medical, industrial and military fields. B-TEMIA owns a patented technology called Dermoskeleton that restores, maintains or enhances the mobility of users. For more information, please visit: www.b-temia.com (http://www.b-temia.com/).

