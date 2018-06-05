

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may struggle for traction on Tuesday despite tech-inspired gains on Wall Street overnight.



Asian markets remain broadly lower after the previous session's rally and gold held steady after three sessions of declines while the dollar held near two-week high against the yen amid a rebound in U.S. yields.



Oil prices edged higher in Asian trading after falling nearly 2 percent in the previous session on concerns over growing U.S. production and expectations of higher OPEC supplies.



As Italian concerns abate, investors now look forward to next week's FOMC meeting for indications whether the Federal Reserve will accelerate the pace of its rate hikes.



The focus also remains on this week' G7 summit in Canada and the upcoming Trump-Kim summit slated for June 12 in Singapore.



On the data front, like-for-like sales in the United Kingdom rose 2.8 percent year-over-year in May, the British Retail Consortium said earlier today. That beat expectations for an increase of 1 percent following the 4.2 percent contraction in April.



The services sector in China continued to expand in May at a steady pace, the latest survey from Caixin revealed with a services PMI score of 52.9. That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month.



The services sector in Japan also continued to expand in May, albeit at a slower pace, another report showed.



The Reserve Bank of Australia has left interest rates unchanged at the historic low of 1.5 percent for the 20th consecutive meeting, citing sluggish wage growth and tepid inflation.



Overnight, U.S. stocks rose despite lingering trade worries and data showing a bigger-than-expected pullback in factory orders for April.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 added half a percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.7 percent to reach a fresh record closing high, led by shares of Apple and Amazon.



European markets finished Monday's session higher as worries about Italy and Spain eased and investors took heart from news of potential corporate mergers and acquisitions.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 0.3 percent. The German DAX rose 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added half a percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX