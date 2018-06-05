

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) reported that that Group had a good start to 2018 and its expectations for full year performance are unchanged. The Group said despite continued uncertainties in the external environment and challenges in parts of the UK property market the outlook for the two key sectors, industrial/logistics and regional housebuilding, remains positive.



St. Modwen said it is currently marketing a portfolio of small assets and has some further small retail disposals under offer, so the Group is confident it will reach the disposal target for the full year.



