Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Final Results 05-Jun-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 5 June 2018 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Final Results Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, today reports its final results for the year ended 31 March 2018. Financial highlights and performance summary · NAV per share total return1 of 9.6% (2017: 8.5%) · EPRA2 earnings per share3 of 6.9p (2017: 6.6p), basic and diluted earnings per share of 8.9p (2017: 8.1p) · Portfolio value of GBP528.9m (2017: GBP418.5m4) · Profit after tax up 34% to GBP32.4m (2017: GBP24.2m) · GBP54.7m5 of new equity raised at average premium of 11.1% to dividend adjusted NAV · 2019 target dividend per share increased to 6.55p (2018: 6.45p) · GBP106.3m6 invested in 20 acquisitions, one ongoing pre-let development and one significant refurbishment · GBP8.8m valuation uplift from successful asset management initiatives, GBP5.7m net valuation increase7 · GBP1.6m profit on disposal of five properties for an aggregate consideration of GBP11.3m 1. Net Asset Value ("NAV") movement including dividends paid and approved relating to the year on shares in issue at 31 March 2017. 2. The European Public Real Estate Association ("EPRA"). 3. Profit after tax excluding net gain on investment property divided by weighted average number of shares in issue. 4. Restated to reclassify the value of deferred lease incentives from receivables to investment property. 5. Before costs and expenses of GBP0.8m. 6. Before acquisition costs of GBP6.2m. 7. Comprising GBP8.8m of valuation uplift from successful asset management initiatives plus GBP3.1m of other valuation increases, less GBP6.2m of acquisition costs. 2018 2017 change Return NAV per share total return 9.6% 8.5% +1.1% Share price total return8 6.7% 10.3% -3.6% Dividend cover9 105.5% 101.0% +4.5% Dividends per share10 (p) 6.45 6.35 +1.6% Capital values NAV (GBPm) 415.2 351.9 +18.0% NAV per share (p) 107.3 103.8 +3.4% Share price (p) 113.0 112.0 +0.9% Portfolio value (GBPm) 528.9 418.511 +26.4% Market capitalisation (GBPm) 437.1 379.7 +15.1% Premium to NAV per share 5.3% 7.9% -2.6% Net gearing12 21.0% 14.4% +6.6% Costs Ongoing charges ratio13 ("OCR") 1.37% 1.61% -0.24% OCR excluding direct property 1.15% 1.20% -0.05% expenses14 EPRA performance measures EPRA EPS (p) 6.9 6.6 +4.5% EPRA NAV per share (p) 107.3 103.8 +3.4% EPRA net initial yield ("NIY") 6.1% 6.3% -0.2% EPRA 'topped up' NIY 6.5% 6.7% -0.2% EPRA vacancy rate 3.5% 1.4% +2.1% EPRA cost ratio (including 15.3% 18.0% -2.7% direct vacancy costs) EPRA cost ratio (excluding 14.6% 16.1% -1.5% direct vacancy costs) 8. Share price movement including dividends paid and approved for the year. 9. Profit after tax, excluding net gain on investment property, divided by dividends paid and approved for the year. 10. Dividends paid and approved for the year. 11. Restated to reclassify the value of deferred lease incentives from receivables to investment property. 12. Gross borrowings less unrestricted cash, divided by portfolio value. 13. Expenses (excluding operating expenses of rental property rechargeable to tenants) divided by average quarterly NAV. 14. Expenses (excluding operating expenses of rental property) divided by average quarterly NAV. Alternative performance measures, including EPRA Best Practice Recommendations, are among the key performance indicators used by the Board to assess the Company's performance. EPRA performance measures have been disclosed to facilitate comparison with the Company's peers through consistent reporting of key performance measures. The Company is a FTSE EPRA/NAREIT index series constituent. Commenting on the final results, David Hunter, Chairman of Custodian REIT, said: "I am pleased to report that Custodian REIT has continued to deliver strong shareholder returns with NAV per share total return of 9.6% (2017: 8.5%) for the year. We invested a total of GBP106.3m on the completion of 20 acquisitions, one ongoing pre-let development and one significant refurbishment, funded principally by GBP54.7m raised from the issue of new shares and GBP50.0m of new term debt. "We believe a well-defined investment strategy that offers secure income and focuses on long-term goals and deliverable targets will protect shareholders from market volatility. "The strength of the occupational market represents an exciting opportunity and rental growth at lease renewal and rent review remains robust. The Company met its target of paying an annual dividend per share for the year of 6.45p (2017: 6.35p, 2016: 6.25p), 105.5% covered by net recurring income, and we expect proactive asset management that secures rental growth will continue to drive performance in the portfolio. We are confident we can maintain occupancy levels, which in turn will sustain our policy of paying a growing and fully-covered dividend to shareholders." Further information Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website www.custodianreit.com [1] or please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE www.custodiancapital.com [2] Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Hazel Stevenson Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4989 www.camarco.co.uk Chairman's statement I am pleased to report that Custodian REIT has continued to deliver strong shareholder returns with NAV per share total return of 9.6% (2017: 8.5%) for the year ended 31 March 2018. During the year we invested a total of GBP106.3m on the completion of 20 acquisitions, one ongoing pre-let development and one significant refurbishment, funded principally by GBP54.7m raised from the issue of new shares and GBP50.0m of new term debt. Increasing the scale of the Company and a continued focus on controlling costs has reduced the ongoing charges ratio (excluding direct property expenses) from 1.20% to 1.15%. We plan to achieve continued growth to realise the further economies of scale offered by the Company's relatively fixed cost base and the reduced rate of Investment Manager fees from 1 June 2017, while adhering to the Company's investment policy and maintaining the quality of both properties and income. The Company pays one of the highest fully covered dividends amongst its peer group of listed property investment companies15. During a period of further growth we have sought to minimise the impact of 'cash drag' following the issue of new shares by taking advantage of the flexibility offered by the Company's GBP35.0m revolving credit facility ("RCF"). I am delighted that proactive asset management of the portfolio to secure rental growth, coupled with the flexibility of the RCF and prompt deployment of cash as it has been raised through equity issuance, has allowed us to increase the target dividend16 for the year ending 31 March 2019 by 1.6% to 6.55p per share. Through 2017 and into the first quarter of 2018 the market has been characterised by a very restricted supply of investment opportunities and a significant level of demand from a range of investors. Market demand has polarised, moving away from high street retail and focusing on industrial/logistics assets and properties let on long leases, particularly those with rents indexed to inflation. We believe the market is over-pricing some assets and we have taken a cautious approach to acquisitions. Custodian REIT has stuck firmly to its investment strategy making it more difficult, but not impossible, to deploy our available resources into the right property assets. Despite our success in investing more than GBP100m during the year, these market conditions have restricted our ability to satisfy demand for new equity issuance which in turn has seen the Company's shares trade at a premium well ahead of most of our peers. Current market dynamics look likely to persist and maintain the status quo for the rest of the year. Custodian REIT remains focused on good quality regional property that might be considered too small for institutional investors. The Company continues to maintain a diverse portfolio strategy, allowing enough flexibility to be contracyclical where appropriate but always with a strong focus on acquiring assets that support the dividend policy of the Company. Furthermore, we believe a well-defined investment strategy that offers secure income and

