Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Final Results 05-Jun-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 5 June 2018 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Final Results Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, today reports its final results for the year ended 31 March 2018. Financial highlights and performance summary · NAV per share total return1 of 9.6% (2017: 8.5%) · EPRA2 earnings per share3 of 6.9p (2017: 6.6p), basic and diluted earnings per share of 8.9p (2017: 8.1p) · Portfolio value of GBP528.9m (2017: GBP418.5m4) · Profit after tax up 34% to GBP32.4m (2017: GBP24.2m) · GBP54.7m5 of new equity raised at average premium of 11.1% to dividend adjusted NAV · 2019 target dividend per share increased to 6.55p (2018: 6.45p) · GBP106.3m6 invested in 20 acquisitions, one ongoing pre-let development and one significant refurbishment · GBP8.8m valuation uplift from successful asset management initiatives, GBP5.7m net valuation increase7 · GBP1.6m profit on disposal of five properties for an aggregate consideration of GBP11.3m 1. Net Asset Value ("NAV") movement including dividends paid and approved relating to the year on shares in issue at 31 March 2017. 2. The European Public Real Estate Association ("EPRA"). 3. Profit after tax excluding net gain on investment property divided by weighted average number of shares in issue. 4. Restated to reclassify the value of deferred lease incentives from receivables to investment property. 5. Before costs and expenses of GBP0.8m. 6. Before acquisition costs of GBP6.2m. 7. Comprising GBP8.8m of valuation uplift from successful asset management initiatives plus GBP3.1m of other valuation increases, less GBP6.2m of acquisition costs. 2018 2017 change Return NAV per share total return 9.6% 8.5% +1.1% Share price total return8 6.7% 10.3% -3.6% Dividend cover9 105.5% 101.0% +4.5% Dividends per share10 (p) 6.45 6.35 +1.6% Capital values NAV (GBPm) 415.2 351.9 +18.0% NAV per share (p) 107.3 103.8 +3.4% Share price (p) 113.0 112.0 +0.9% Portfolio value (GBPm) 528.9 418.511 +26.4% Market capitalisation (GBPm) 437.1 379.7 +15.1% Premium to NAV per share 5.3% 7.9% -2.6% Net gearing12 21.0% 14.4% +6.6% Costs Ongoing charges ratio13 ("OCR") 1.37% 1.61% -0.24% OCR excluding direct property 1.15% 1.20% -0.05% expenses14 EPRA performance measures EPRA EPS (p) 6.9 6.6 +4.5% EPRA NAV per share (p) 107.3 103.8 +3.4% EPRA net initial yield ("NIY") 6.1% 6.3% -0.2% EPRA 'topped up' NIY 6.5% 6.7% -0.2% EPRA vacancy rate 3.5% 1.4% +2.1% EPRA cost ratio (including 15.3% 18.0% -2.7% direct vacancy costs) EPRA cost ratio (excluding 14.6% 16.1% -1.5% direct vacancy costs) 8. Share price movement including dividends paid and approved for the year. 9. Profit after tax, excluding net gain on investment property, divided by dividends paid and approved for the year. 10. Dividends paid and approved for the year. 11. Restated to reclassify the value of deferred lease incentives from receivables to investment property. 12. Gross borrowings less unrestricted cash, divided by portfolio value. 13. Expenses (excluding operating expenses of rental property rechargeable to tenants) divided by average quarterly NAV. 14. Expenses (excluding operating expenses of rental property) divided by average quarterly NAV. Alternative performance measures, including EPRA Best Practice Recommendations, are among the key performance indicators used by the Board to assess the Company's performance. EPRA performance measures have been disclosed to facilitate comparison with the Company's peers through consistent reporting of key performance measures. The Company is a FTSE EPRA/NAREIT index series constituent. Commenting on the final results, David Hunter, Chairman of Custodian REIT, said: "I am pleased to report that Custodian REIT has continued to deliver strong shareholder returns with NAV per share total return of 9.6% (2017: 8.5%) for the year. We invested a total of GBP106.3m on the completion of 20 acquisitions, one ongoing pre-let development and one significant refurbishment, funded principally by GBP54.7m raised from the issue of new shares and GBP50.0m of new term debt. "We believe a well-defined investment strategy that offers secure income and focuses on long-term goals and deliverable targets will protect shareholders from market volatility. "The strength of the occupational market represents an exciting opportunity and rental growth at lease renewal and rent review remains robust. The Company met its target of paying an annual dividend per share for the year of 6.45p (2017: 6.35p, 2016: 6.25p), 105.5% covered by net recurring income, and we expect proactive asset management that secures rental growth will continue to drive performance in the portfolio. We are confident we can maintain occupancy levels, which in turn will sustain our policy of paying a growing and fully-covered dividend to shareholders." Further information Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website www.custodianreit.com [1] or please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE www.custodiancapital.com [2] Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Hazel Stevenson Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4989 www.camarco.co.uk Chairman's statement I am pleased to report that Custodian REIT has continued to deliver strong shareholder returns with NAV per share total return of 9.6% (2017: 8.5%) for the year ended 31 March 2018. During the year we invested a total of GBP106.3m on the completion of 20 acquisitions, one ongoing pre-let development and one significant refurbishment, funded principally by GBP54.7m raised from the issue of new shares and GBP50.0m of new term debt. Increasing the scale of the Company and a continued focus on controlling costs has reduced the ongoing charges ratio (excluding direct property expenses) from 1.20% to 1.15%. We plan to achieve continued growth to realise the further economies of scale offered by the Company's relatively fixed cost base and the reduced rate of Investment Manager fees from 1 June 2017, while adhering to the Company's investment policy and maintaining the quality of both properties and income. The Company pays one of the highest fully covered dividends amongst its peer group of listed property investment companies15. During a period of further growth we have sought to minimise the impact of 'cash drag' following the issue of new shares by taking advantage of the flexibility offered by the Company's GBP35.0m revolving credit facility ("RCF"). I am delighted that proactive asset management of the portfolio to secure rental growth, coupled with the flexibility of the RCF and prompt deployment of cash as it has been raised through equity issuance, has allowed us to increase the target dividend16 for the year ending 31 March 2019 by 1.6% to 6.55p per share. Through 2017 and into the first quarter of 2018 the market has been characterised by a very restricted supply of investment opportunities and a significant level of demand from a range of investors. Market demand has polarised, moving away from high street retail and focusing on industrial/logistics assets and properties let on long leases, particularly those with rents indexed to inflation. We believe the market is over-pricing some assets and we have taken a cautious approach to acquisitions. Custodian REIT has stuck firmly to its investment strategy making it more difficult, but not impossible, to deploy our available resources into the right property assets. Despite our success in investing more than GBP100m during the year, these market conditions have restricted our ability to satisfy demand for new equity issuance which in turn has seen the Company's shares trade at a premium well ahead of most of our peers. Current market dynamics look likely to persist and maintain the status quo for the rest of the year. Custodian REIT remains focused on good quality regional property that might be considered too small for institutional investors. The Company continues to maintain a diverse portfolio strategy, allowing enough flexibility to be contracyclical where appropriate but always with a strong focus on acquiring assets that support the dividend policy of the Company. Furthermore, we believe a well-defined investment strategy that offers secure income and

focuses on long-term goals and deliverable targets will protect shareholders from market volatility. 15. Source: Numis Securities Limited. 16. This is a target only and not a profit forecast. There can be no assurance that the target can or will be met and it should not be taken as an indication of the Company's expected or actual future results. Accordingly, shareholders or potential investors in the Company should not place any reliance on this target in deciding whether or not to invest in the Company or assume that the Company will make any distributions at all and should decide for themselves whether or not the target dividend yield is reasonable or achievable. Net asset value The NAV of the Company at 31 March 2018 was GBP415.2m, reflecting approximately 107.3p per share, an increase of 3.4% since 31 March 2017: Pence per share GBPm NAV at 31 March 2017 103.8 351.9 Issue of equity in the year (net of 1.0 53.9 costs) 104.8 405.8 Valuation movements relating to: - Asset management activity 2.3 8.8 - Other valuation movements 0.8 3.1 Gross valuation increase 3.1 11.9 Impact of acquisition costs (1.6) (6.2) Net valuation increase 1.5 5.7 Profit on disposal of investment property 0.4 1.6 Net gain on investment property 1.9 7.3 Revenue 9.0 34.8 Expenses and net finance costs (2.5) (9.7) Dividends paid17 (5.9) (23.0) NAV at 31 March 2018 107.3 415.2 17. Dividends totalling 6.425p per share (1.5875p relating to the prior year and 4.8375p relating to the year) were paid on shares in issue throughout the year. Dividends paid on shares in issue at the year end averaged 5.9p per share due to new shares being issued after the first ex-dividend date. The Company delivered NAV per share total return of 9.6% for the year, which was another period of significant new investment where the initial costs (primarily stamp duty) of investing GBP106.3m in 20 property acquisitions, one pre-let development and one significant refurbishment diluted NAV per share total return by circa 1.6p, largely offset by raising GBP53.9m of new equity (net of costs) at an average 11.1% premium to dividend adjusted NAV, which added 1.5p per share18 and fully covered the cost of raising and deploying the proceeds. In addition to acquisitions, activity during the year also focused on pro-active asset management, which generated an GBP8.8m valuation uplift. We intend to continue our asset management activities and complete the current acquisition pipeline where we have identified compelling propositions, with the deployment of existing debt facilities expected to increase net gearing towards our target level of 25% loan-to-value ("LTV"). 18. 1.0p per share through new issuance at a premium to NAV plus 0.5p per share notional dividend saving due to new shares being issued after the year's first ex-dividend date. Share price Consistent demand for the Company's shares has led to its share price showing a relatively stable premium to NAV through the year. This share price performance has been combined with a steadily increasing level of daily liquidity which now rates Custodian REIT as the second highest in its peer group in terms of volume of shares traded daily as a percentage of issued share capital19. This liquidity has done much to reduce volatility so the few instances of short-term share price volatility have quickly stabilised. The Company enjoys the support of a wide range of shareholders with the majority classified as private client or discretionary wealth management investors. The Company's investment and dividend strategy is very well suited to investors looking for a close proxy to direct real estate but in a managed and liquid structure. The nature of shareholders has, in turn, helped to reduce volatility as they are typically long-term holders looking for stable dividend-driven returns. 19. Source: Numis Securities Limited. Placing of new ordinary shares The Company raised GBP54.7m of new equity during the year, placing 47.8m new shares at an average 11.1% (2017: 5.1%) premium to dividend adjusted NAV via an ongoing programme of tap issuance. Borrowings As at 31 March 2018 net gearing equated to 21.0% LTV. The Board's strategy is to: · Increase debt facilities in line with portfolio growth, targeting net gearing of 25% LTV; · Facilitate expansion of the portfolio to take advantage of expected rental growth; and · Reduce shareholders' exposure to risk by: Taking advantage of low interest rates to secure long-term, fixed rate borrowing; and Managing the weighted average maturity ("WAM") of the Company's debt facilities. To achieve these objectives, on 5 April 2017, the Company and Aviva Investors Real Estate Finance ("Aviva") entered into an agreement for Aviva to provide the Company with a new 15 year GBP50m term loan facility, comprising two tranches of GBP35m ("Tranche 1") and GBP15m ("Tranche 2") respectively. The Company drew down Tranche 1 on 6 April 2017, with a fixed rate of interest of 3.02% per annum, and drew down Tranche 2 on 3 November 2017 with a fixed rate of interest of 3.26% per annum. The weighted average cost of the Company's agreed debt facilities at 31 March 2018 was 3.1% (2017: 3.1%) with a WAM of 9.1 years (2017: 10.1 years) and 77% (2017: 77%) of the Company's agreed debt facilities now at a fixed rate of interest. This removes significant interest rate risk from the Company and provides shareholders with a wide, beneficial margin between the fixed cost of debt and income returns from the portfolio. Investment Manager Custodian Capital Limited ("the Investment Manager") was appointed at IPO under an investment management agreement ("IMA") to provide property management and administrative services to the Company. The performance of the Investment Manager is reviewed each year by the Management Engagement Committee ("MEC"). The Board is pleased with the performance of the Investment Manager, particularly the timely deployment of new monies on high quality assets, securing the earnings required to fully cover the target dividend, and the asset management successes. On 1 June 2017, the Investment Manager was appointed for a further three years and fees payable to the Investment Manager under the IMA were amended to include: · A step down in the property management fee from 0.75% to 0.65% of NAV applied to NAV in excess of GBP500m; and · A step down in the administrative fee from 0.125% to 0.08% of NAV applied to NAV between GBP200m and GBP500m and a further step down to 0.05% of NAV applied to NAV in excess of GBP500m. These amendments to the IMA secured an immediate reduction in the administrative fee rate, increasing cover on target dividends in the current and future years. Further growth in NAV, particularly above GBP500m, will further reduce the Company's ongoing charges ratio and increase dividend capacity. WAULT The Investment Manager's report sets out in detail a proposed change to the Company's investment policy regarding weighted average unexpired lease term to the earlier of first break or expiry ("WAULT"). With the natural passage of time and the growth in size of the portfolio, as well as the general market overpricing of many longer lease assets, the target of maintaining a portfolio WAULT of more than five years is now inappropriate. It is proposed that this be changed to a more realistic objective to minimise rental voids and enhance the WAULT of the portfolio by managing lease expiries and targeting property acquisitions which will in aggregate be accretive to WAULT at the point of acquisition, on a rolling 12-month basis. The Board fully supports this change which will provide the Investment Manager with additional flexibility when looking for the best value properties to add to the portfolio. Dividends Income is a major component of total return. The Company paid aggregate dividends of 6.425p per share during the year (totalling GBP23.0m), comprising the fourth interim dividend of 1.5875p per share relating to the year ended 31 March 2017 and three interim dividends of 1.6125p per share relating to the year ended 31 March 2018. The Company paid an interim dividend of 1.6125p per share for the quarter ended 31 March 2018 on 31 May 2018, meeting the Company's target of paying an annual dividend per share relating to the year of 6.45p (2017: 6.35p, 2016: 6.25p), totalling GBP23.8m. Dividends relating to the year are 105.5% covered by net recurring income of GBP25.2m. In the absence of unforeseen circumstances, the Board intends to pay quarterly interim dividends to achieve a target dividend of 6.55p per share for the year ending 31 March 2019. The Board's objective is to grow the dividend on a sustainable basis at a rate which is fully covered by projected net rental income and does not inhibit the flexibility of the Company's investment strategy. Outlook Notwithstanding our cautious approach to investment in the current market we

