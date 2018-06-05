DJ Custodian REIT plc: Final Results

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Final Results 05-Jun-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 5 June 2018 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Final Results Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, today reports its final results for the year ended 31 March 2018. Financial highlights and performance summary · NAV per share total return1 of 9.6% (2017: 8.5%) · EPRA2 earnings per share3 of 6.9p (2017: 6.6p), basic and diluted earnings per share of 8.9p (2017: 8.1p) · Portfolio value of GBP528.9m (2017: GBP418.5m4) · Profit after tax up 34% to GBP32.4m (2017: GBP24.2m) · GBP54.7m5 of new equity raised at average premium of 11.1% to dividend adjusted NAV · 2019 target dividend per share increased to 6.55p (2018: 6.45p) · GBP106.3m6 invested in 20 acquisitions, one ongoing pre-let development and one significant refurbishment · GBP8.8m valuation uplift from successful asset management initiatives, GBP5.7m net valuation increase7 · GBP1.6m profit on disposal of five properties for an aggregate consideration of GBP11.3m 1. Net Asset Value ("NAV") movement including dividends paid and approved relating to the year on shares in issue at 31 March 2017. 2. The European Public Real Estate Association ("EPRA"). 3. Profit after tax excluding net gain on investment property divided by weighted average number of shares in issue. 4. Restated to reclassify the value of deferred lease incentives from receivables to investment property. 5. Before costs and expenses of GBP0.8m. 6. Before acquisition costs of GBP6.2m. 7. Comprising GBP8.8m of valuation uplift from successful asset management initiatives plus GBP3.1m of other valuation increases, less GBP6.2m of acquisition costs. 2018 2017 change Return NAV per share total return 9.6% 8.5% +1.1% Share price total return8 6.7% 10.3% -3.6% Dividend cover9 105.5% 101.0% +4.5% Dividends per share10 (p) 6.45 6.35 +1.6% Capital values NAV (GBPm) 415.2 351.9 +18.0% NAV per share (p) 107.3 103.8 +3.4% Share price (p) 113.0 112.0 +0.9% Portfolio value (GBPm) 528.9 418.511 +26.4% Market capitalisation (GBPm) 437.1 379.7 +15.1% Premium to NAV per share 5.3% 7.9% -2.6% Net gearing12 21.0% 14.4% +6.6% Costs Ongoing charges ratio13 ("OCR") 1.37% 1.61% -0.24% OCR excluding direct property 1.15% 1.20% -0.05% expenses14 EPRA performance measures EPRA EPS (p) 6.9 6.6 +4.5% EPRA NAV per share (p) 107.3 103.8 +3.4% EPRA net initial yield ("NIY") 6.1% 6.3% -0.2% EPRA 'topped up' NIY 6.5% 6.7% -0.2% EPRA vacancy rate 3.5% 1.4% +2.1% EPRA cost ratio (including 15.3% 18.0% -2.7% direct vacancy costs) EPRA cost ratio (excluding 14.6% 16.1% -1.5% direct vacancy costs) 8. Share price movement including dividends paid and approved for the year. 9. Profit after tax, excluding net gain on investment property, divided by dividends paid and approved for the year. 10. Dividends paid and approved for the year. 11. Restated to reclassify the value of deferred lease incentives from receivables to investment property. 12. Gross borrowings less unrestricted cash, divided by portfolio value. 13. Expenses (excluding operating expenses of rental property rechargeable to tenants) divided by average quarterly NAV. 14. Expenses (excluding operating expenses of rental property) divided by average quarterly NAV. Alternative performance measures, including EPRA Best Practice Recommendations, are among the key performance indicators used by the Board to assess the Company's performance. EPRA performance measures have been disclosed to facilitate comparison with the Company's peers through consistent reporting of key performance measures. The Company is a FTSE EPRA/NAREIT index series constituent. Commenting on the final results, David Hunter, Chairman of Custodian REIT, said: "I am pleased to report that Custodian REIT has continued to deliver strong shareholder returns with NAV per share total return of 9.6% (2017: 8.5%) for the year. We invested a total of GBP106.3m on the completion of 20 acquisitions, one ongoing pre-let development and one significant refurbishment, funded principally by GBP54.7m raised from the issue of new shares and GBP50.0m of new term debt. "We believe a well-defined investment strategy that offers secure income and focuses on long-term goals and deliverable targets will protect shareholders from market volatility. "The strength of the occupational market represents an exciting opportunity and rental growth at lease renewal and rent review remains robust. The Company met its target of paying an annual dividend per share for the year of 6.45p (2017: 6.35p, 2016: 6.25p), 105.5% covered by net recurring income, and we expect proactive asset management that secures rental growth will continue to drive performance in the portfolio. We are confident we can maintain occupancy levels, which in turn will sustain our policy of paying a growing and fully-covered dividend to shareholders." Further information Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website www.custodianreit.com [1] or please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE www.custodiancapital.com [2] Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Hazel Stevenson Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4989 www.camarco.co.uk Chairman's statement I am pleased to report that Custodian REIT has continued to deliver strong shareholder returns with NAV per share total return of 9.6% (2017: 8.5%) for the year ended 31 March 2018. During the year we invested a total of GBP106.3m on the completion of 20 acquisitions, one ongoing pre-let development and one significant refurbishment, funded principally by GBP54.7m raised from the issue of new shares and GBP50.0m of new term debt. Increasing the scale of the Company and a continued focus on controlling costs has reduced the ongoing charges ratio (excluding direct property expenses) from 1.20% to 1.15%. We plan to achieve continued growth to realise the further economies of scale offered by the Company's relatively fixed cost base and the reduced rate of Investment Manager fees from 1 June 2017, while adhering to the Company's investment policy and maintaining the quality of both properties and income. The Company pays one of the highest fully covered dividends amongst its peer group of listed property investment companies15. During a period of further growth we have sought to minimise the impact of 'cash drag' following the issue of new shares by taking advantage of the flexibility offered by the Company's GBP35.0m revolving credit facility ("RCF"). I am delighted that proactive asset management of the portfolio to secure rental growth, coupled with the flexibility of the RCF and prompt deployment of cash as it has been raised through equity issuance, has allowed us to increase the target dividend16 for the year ending 31 March 2019 by 1.6% to 6.55p per share. Through 2017 and into the first quarter of 2018 the market has been characterised by a very restricted supply of investment opportunities and a significant level of demand from a range of investors. Market demand has polarised, moving away from high street retail and focusing on industrial/logistics assets and properties let on long leases, particularly those with rents indexed to inflation. We believe the market is over-pricing some assets and we have taken a cautious approach to acquisitions. Custodian REIT has stuck firmly to its investment strategy making it more difficult, but not impossible, to deploy our available resources into the right property assets. Despite our success in investing more than GBP100m during the year, these market conditions have restricted our ability to satisfy demand for new equity issuance which in turn has seen the Company's shares trade at a premium well ahead of most of our peers. Current market dynamics look likely to persist and maintain the status quo for the rest of the year. Custodian REIT remains focused on good quality regional property that might be considered too small for institutional investors. The Company continues to maintain a diverse portfolio strategy, allowing enough flexibility to be contracyclical where appropriate but always with a strong focus on acquiring assets that support the dividend policy of the Company. Furthermore, we believe a well-defined investment strategy that offers secure income and

focuses on long-term goals and deliverable targets will protect shareholders from market volatility. 15. Source: Numis Securities Limited. 16. This is a target only and not a profit forecast. There can be no assurance that the target can or will be met and it should not be taken as an indication of the Company's expected or actual future results. Accordingly, shareholders or potential investors in the Company should not place any reliance on this target in deciding whether or not to invest in the Company or assume that the Company will make any distributions at all and should decide for themselves whether or not the target dividend yield is reasonable or achievable. Net asset value The NAV of the Company at 31 March 2018 was GBP415.2m, reflecting approximately 107.3p per share, an increase of 3.4% since 31 March 2017: Pence per share GBPm NAV at 31 March 2017 103.8 351.9 Issue of equity in the year (net of 1.0 53.9 costs) 104.8 405.8 Valuation movements relating to: - Asset management activity 2.3 8.8 - Other valuation movements 0.8 3.1 Gross valuation increase 3.1 11.9 Impact of acquisition costs (1.6) (6.2) Net valuation increase 1.5 5.7 Profit on disposal of investment property 0.4 1.6 Net gain on investment property 1.9 7.3 Revenue 9.0 34.8 Expenses and net finance costs (2.5) (9.7) Dividends paid17 (5.9) (23.0) NAV at 31 March 2018 107.3 415.2 17. Dividends totalling 6.425p per share (1.5875p relating to the prior year and 4.8375p relating to the year) were paid on shares in issue throughout the year. Dividends paid on shares in issue at the year end averaged 5.9p per share due to new shares being issued after the first ex-dividend date. The Company delivered NAV per share total return of 9.6% for the year, which was another period of significant new investment where the initial costs (primarily stamp duty) of investing GBP106.3m in 20 property acquisitions, one pre-let development and one significant refurbishment diluted NAV per share total return by circa 1.6p, largely offset by raising GBP53.9m of new equity (net of costs) at an average 11.1% premium to dividend adjusted NAV, which added 1.5p per share18 and fully covered the cost of raising and deploying the proceeds. In addition to acquisitions, activity during the year also focused on pro-active asset management, which generated an GBP8.8m valuation uplift. We intend to continue our asset management activities and complete the current acquisition pipeline where we have identified compelling propositions, with the deployment of existing debt facilities expected to increase net gearing towards our target level of 25% loan-to-value ("LTV"). 18. 1.0p per share through new issuance at a premium to NAV plus 0.5p per share notional dividend saving due to new shares being issued after the year's first ex-dividend date. Share price Consistent demand for the Company's shares has led to its share price showing a relatively stable premium to NAV through the year. This share price performance has been combined with a steadily increasing level of daily liquidity which now rates Custodian REIT as the second highest in its peer group in terms of volume of shares traded daily as a percentage of issued share capital19. This liquidity has done much to reduce volatility so the few instances of short-term share price volatility have quickly stabilised. The Company enjoys the support of a wide range of shareholders with the majority classified as private client or discretionary wealth management investors. The Company's investment and dividend strategy is very well suited to investors looking for a close proxy to direct real estate but in a managed and liquid structure. The nature of shareholders has, in turn, helped to reduce volatility as they are typically long-term holders looking for stable dividend-driven returns. 19. Source: Numis Securities Limited. Placing of new ordinary shares The Company raised GBP54.7m of new equity during the year, placing 47.8m new shares at an average 11.1% (2017: 5.1%) premium to dividend adjusted NAV via an ongoing programme of tap issuance. Borrowings As at 31 March 2018 net gearing equated to 21.0% LTV. The Board's strategy is to: · Increase debt facilities in line with portfolio growth, targeting net gearing of 25% LTV; · Facilitate expansion of the portfolio to take advantage of expected rental growth; and · Reduce shareholders' exposure to risk by: Taking advantage of low interest rates to secure long-term, fixed rate borrowing; and Managing the weighted average maturity ("WAM") of the Company's debt facilities. To achieve these objectives, on 5 April 2017, the Company and Aviva Investors Real Estate Finance ("Aviva") entered into an agreement for Aviva to provide the Company with a new 15 year GBP50m term loan facility, comprising two tranches of GBP35m ("Tranche 1") and GBP15m ("Tranche 2") respectively. The Company drew down Tranche 1 on 6 April 2017, with a fixed rate of interest of 3.02% per annum, and drew down Tranche 2 on 3 November 2017 with a fixed rate of interest of 3.26% per annum. The weighted average cost of the Company's agreed debt facilities at 31 March 2018 was 3.1% (2017: 3.1%) with a WAM of 9.1 years (2017: 10.1 years) and 77% (2017: 77%) of the Company's agreed debt facilities now at a fixed rate of interest. This removes significant interest rate risk from the Company and provides shareholders with a wide, beneficial margin between the fixed cost of debt and income returns from the portfolio. Investment Manager Custodian Capital Limited ("the Investment Manager") was appointed at IPO under an investment management agreement ("IMA") to provide property management and administrative services to the Company. The performance of the Investment Manager is reviewed each year by the Management Engagement Committee ("MEC"). The Board is pleased with the performance of the Investment Manager, particularly the timely deployment of new monies on high quality assets, securing the earnings required to fully cover the target dividend, and the asset management successes. On 1 June 2017, the Investment Manager was appointed for a further three years and fees payable to the Investment Manager under the IMA were amended to include: · A step down in the property management fee from 0.75% to 0.65% of NAV applied to NAV in excess of GBP500m; and · A step down in the administrative fee from 0.125% to 0.08% of NAV applied to NAV between GBP200m and GBP500m and a further step down to 0.05% of NAV applied to NAV in excess of GBP500m. These amendments to the IMA secured an immediate reduction in the administrative fee rate, increasing cover on target dividends in the current and future years. Further growth in NAV, particularly above GBP500m, will further reduce the Company's ongoing charges ratio and increase dividend capacity. WAULT The Investment Manager's report sets out in detail a proposed change to the Company's investment policy regarding weighted average unexpired lease term to the earlier of first break or expiry ("WAULT"). With the natural passage of time and the growth in size of the portfolio, as well as the general market overpricing of many longer lease assets, the target of maintaining a portfolio WAULT of more than five years is now inappropriate. It is proposed that this be changed to a more realistic objective to minimise rental voids and enhance the WAULT of the portfolio by managing lease expiries and targeting property acquisitions which will in aggregate be accretive to WAULT at the point of acquisition, on a rolling 12-month basis. The Board fully supports this change which will provide the Investment Manager with additional flexibility when looking for the best value properties to add to the portfolio. Dividends Income is a major component of total return. The Company paid aggregate dividends of 6.425p per share during the year (totalling GBP23.0m), comprising the fourth interim dividend of 1.5875p per share relating to the year ended 31 March 2017 and three interim dividends of 1.6125p per share relating to the year ended 31 March 2018. The Company paid an interim dividend of 1.6125p per share for the quarter ended 31 March 2018 on 31 May 2018, meeting the Company's target of paying an annual dividend per share relating to the year of 6.45p (2017: 6.35p, 2016: 6.25p), totalling GBP23.8m. Dividends relating to the year are 105.5% covered by net recurring income of GBP25.2m. In the absence of unforeseen circumstances, the Board intends to pay quarterly interim dividends to achieve a target dividend of 6.55p per share for the year ending 31 March 2019. The Board's objective is to grow the dividend on a sustainable basis at a rate which is fully covered by projected net rental income and does not inhibit the flexibility of the Company's investment strategy. Outlook Notwithstanding our cautious approach to investment in the current market we

believe that value can still be found with a disciplined approach to deployment with the strength of the occupational market representing an exciting opportunity which is discussed more fully in the Investment Manager's report. Rental growth at lease renewal and rent review remains robust. We expect proactive asset management and rental growth will continue to drive performance in the portfolio and are confident we can maintain occupancy levels, which in turn will sustain our policy of paying a growing and fully-covered dividend to shareholders. David Hunter Independent Chairman 4 June 2018 Investment Manager's report The UK property market Our review of the UK property market shows demand is outstripping supply in almost all sectors save for secondary retail. In November 2017 Property Week reported that allocations to commercial property now exceed 10% in global institutional portfolios, up from 8.9% in 2013. While a small percentage increase, the absolute impact has been significant resulting in competition for acquisitions as most participants in the commercial property market are targeting net investment across their portfolios. Is this a positive endorsement of the UK property investment market or is it looking like a late cycle bubble? Last year I commented as follows: "We are not unduly concerned by this risk. The equivalent yield20 of the portfolio has been constant at c. 6.75% since 2014, although the NIY of the portfolio has hardened to reflect rental growth. This suggests that capital growth has been driven by the prospect of rental growth and not by underlying yield compression, lessening the risk of a reversal of gains made in the near future." A year on we have witnessed some equivalent yield compression in our valuations, principally driven by market pricing for industrial and logistics assets, which make up 39% of the portfolio, but we have also seen softening in pricing for high street retail which makes up only 14% of the portfolio. The net result has been an increase in the valuation of the portfolio, which we still believe is robust, showing a NIY of 6.6%. Furthermore, the aggregate NIY of the GBP103.8m of property acquisitions during the year was 6.7% which compares favourably to Lambert Smith Hampton's recently reported all property transaction yield of 5.67% for Q1 2018. This demonstrates that it is still possible to find properties that support Custodian REIT's attractive, fully covered dividend policy, but it is safe to say it is somewhat harder than 12 months ago. While we are not concerned that the Custodian REIT portfolio is in a late cycle bubble, we are not immune from the market. The first point to note is that the property market is very different: In 2007/2008 we were at the tail end of a debt driven, development boom which had left us with an over-supply of vacant property; we were at the end of rental growth cycle; we had debt fueled investment demand; interest rates were 5% and we were on the brink of a global banking collapse. Current market conditions are somewhat different. We have had very low levels of development for 10 years and still there is very limited banking support for speculative development, leaving us with low levels of modern vacant real estate; rental growth may have peaked or even be declining in central London but in regional markets it is a different picture. Industrial and office rents have been growing since 2016 and while the rate of growth may be slowing there remain a large number of regional assets with latent rental growth. Investment demand is principally driven by equity rather than debt, although the low cost of finance is enhancing demand; interest rates are 0.5% and while we believe the Bank of England wishes to raise rates we envisage a medium term low rate environment, notwithstanding some small increases; and while we do not fear a banking crisis, we have the uncertainty of leaving the EU next year instead. The jury may be out on the outcome for UK plc of leaving the EU but we are hopeful that the impact on UK commercial property investment might be less than for those invested in assets directly linked to financial markets. Perhaps the current allocations to UK property support this view. So even though the market backdrop is very different to 2007/2008, some investor activity has some of the hallmarks of a late cycle bubble. There seems to be a core of investors intent on deploying capital into the UK property market at any cost and some pricing reflects this. The hope of any market facing a bursting bubble is for a soft landing. We feel confident that the current occupational market dynamics and the low return environment will secure a soft landing for commercial property if one is needed. 20. The weighted average between the NIY and reversionary yield. Occupational market Strength in occupational markets has supported much of our asset management activities throughout the year. We have settled 17 rent reviews showing increases ranging from 2% to 87% with an 18% average adding GBP0.5m to the Company's rent roll. While much of the growth has come from the industrial sector, with 12 rent reviews, there has also been growth in other sectors with three retail rental uplifts and two alternative assets. There remain a number of factors that should lead to a continuing period of rental growth: · 2008-2016 saw rental levels in many regional markets fall in nominal terms against a background of annual economic inflation averaging c. 3% per annum, leading to like-for-like rental declines of 20-25%. As a result rents are now growing from a low and affordable base in real terms. · Many regional markets are witnessing rental levels which remain below the threshold necessary to bring forward new development. This is a function of the fall in real rental levels against inflation in construction and labour costs. It would appear that there is a latent pool of rental growth on which the market must deliver before we see supply reach equilibrium with demand, thus maintaining pressure on rents to grow. · Many tenant negotiations remain finely balanced, with tenants keenly aware of their value to landlords. However tenants are accepting of rental growth, which they may have avoided for as much as 10 years in many instances, which combined with limited supply of alternative premises, should continue to deliver rental growth albeit at a lessening rate. In addition, 13% of the Company's rent roll benefits from fixed or indexed rental uplifts, although there is increasingly strong evidence of open market rental growth matching or exceeding indexation. However we have seen some weakness in secondary retail locations and expect to experience one or two rental reductions at lease expiry. Some tenants have taken matters into their own hands to bring about early rental reductions with the aggressive use of company voluntary arrangements ("CVAs") to step away from their lease obligations or to reduce rents. Happily we have been largely unaffected by this. We have no exposure to House of Fraser or New Look and the lease over our restaurant let to Prezzo was assigned in advance of its CVA so we were unaffected, but Carpetright's CVA has resulted in a 25% reduction in rent at our Grantham store (a GBP25k drop in rent representing 0.07% of the Company's rent roll). This is perhaps where Custodian REIT has the greatest protection against the impact of CVAs or other tenant failure, as the Company's largest tenant represents only 3.2% of the total rent roll and with 201 tenants any instance of tenant default will have only a muted impact on the Company. Investment objective The Company's key objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income by maintaining the high level of dividend, fully covered by earnings, with a conservative level of net gearing. We are delighted to have continued to achieve this, with earnings providing 105.5% cover of the approved total dividend relating to the year of 6.45p per share, with a net gearing ratio of 21.0% at the year end. As a result of the fund's growth and consequential reduction in OCR the Board has increased the target dividend for the next financial year to 6.55p per share. We continue to pursue a pipeline of new investment opportunities with the aim of deploying the Company's undrawn debt facilities up to the conservative net gearing target of 25% LTV. At the current cost of debt, we believe this strategy can improve dividend cover as net gearing increases towards the target level. We remain committed to a strategy principally focused on sub GBP10m lot size regional property. We expect to see continuing strong asset management performance as we secure rental increases and extend contractual income. Portfolio balance The portfolio is split between the main commercial property sectors, in line with the Company's objective to maintain a suitably balanced investment portfolio, with a relatively low exposure to office and a relatively high exposure to industrial, retail warehouse and alternative sectors, often referred to as 'other' in property market analysis. The current sector weightings are: Valuation Valuation Gross Weighting Weighting valua by income by income tion 31 March incre 2017 31 March 31 March ase21 Net

2018 valua 31 March tion movem 2017 GBPm ent GBPm 2018 Sector GBPm GBPm Industrial 209.8 188.4 11.4 10.6 39% 45% Retail 107.5 48.8 1.0 (2.4) 20% 11% warehouse Other22 80.4 56.7 0.7 (0.7) 15% 13% Retail 75.3 72.2 (2.8) (3.4) 14% 17% Office 55.9 52.4 1.6 1.6 12% 14% Total 528.9 418.5 11.9 5.7 100% 100% 21. Before the impact of GBP6.2m acquisition costs. 22. Includes car showrooms, petrol filling stations, children's day nurseries, restaurants, health and fitness units, hotels and healthcare centres. Industrial property is a very good fit with the Company's strategy where it is possible to acquire modern, 'fit-for-purpose' buildings with high residual values (ie the vacant possession value is closer to the investment value than in other sectors) and where the real estate is less exposed to obsolescence. GBP5.9m of the GBP11.4m gross valuation increase in the industrial sector was driven by asset management initiatives, with occupational demand driving rental growth and generating positive returns. There is continued weakness in secondary high street retail locations, with rental levels still under pressure and a very real threat of vacancy. However, the high street is a polarised sector where many locations continue to be in demand by retailers. We will continue to rebalance the portfolio to focus on strong retail locations while working on an orderly disposal of those assets we believe are ex-growth. The current well-publicised crop of CVAs has the potential to increase vacancy levels in our retail warehousing portfolio, but set against a backdrop of very low vacancy rates in this sector we do not feel unduly exposed to long-term void risk. While deemed to be outside the core sectors of office, retail and industrial the 'other' sector offers diversification of income without adding to portfolio risk, containing assets considered mainstream but which typically have not been owned by institutional investors. The 'other' sector continues to be a target for acquisitions. Office rents in regional markets are growing and supply remains constrained by a lack of development and the extensive conversion of secondary offices to residential making returns very attractive. However, we are conscious that obsolescence and lease incentives can be a real cost of office ownership, which can hit cash flow and be at odds with the Company's relatively high target dividend, so while we are experiencing rental growth in our office portfolio, we remain a cautious investor. For details of all properties in the portfolio please see www.custodianreit.com/property/portfolio [3]. WAULT During the year we proactively managed the portfolio, enhancing income and maintaining the WAULT ahead of the Company's objective of a WAULT of over five years. At 31 March 2018 the portfolio's WAULT was 5.9 years (2017: 5.9 years) with the completion of asset management initiatives and acquisitions with an aggregate WAULT of 8.5 years offsetting the one year decline due to the passage of time. WAULT is a much-quoted statistic and is often considered a proxy for risk. This perception has encouraged many investors to pursue long-dated income causing significant price inflation for long lease assets. Although buying shorter leases puts pressure on the WAULT of the portfolio, we believe that with the current strength of the occupational market and a portfolio of high quality properties, risk is better managed by pursuing a strategy of buying high quality properties that are likely to re-let, rather than highly priced properties with long leases. This view, combined with the growth in size of the portfolio means we believe the target of maintaining a portfolio WAULT of more than five years is inappropriate, and we have recommended to the Board that shareholders approve amending the Company's investment objective at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 19 July 2018 as follows: · Current WAULT policy: The Company will seek to maintain a WAULT of over five years across the portfolio secured against low risk tenants and to minimise rental voids. · Proposed WAULT policy: The Company will seek to minimise rental voids and enhance the WAULT of the portfolio by managing lease expiries and targeting property acquisitions which will in aggregate be accretive to WAULT at the point of acquisition, on a rolling 12-month basis. Asset management Successful asset management strategies including rent reviews, new lettings, lease extensions and the retention of tenants beyond their contractual break clauses have more than offset the impact on NAV of acquisition costs. In aggregate asset management activities increased NAV by GBP8.8m delivering the largest component of NAV performance through the year. This element of NAV growth underlines the importance of pro-active, strategic asset management of the portfolio. As a fund manager who collects rent and has direct relationships with all the tenants in the portfolio, we have been able to deliver mutually beneficial outcomes for both the Company and its tenants. Key asset management initiatives completed during the year included: · Finalising a rent review in Southwark, increasing annual rent by 87% from GBP0.20m pa (GBP9 per sq ft) to GBP0.37m pa (GBP16.25 per sq ft), exceeding ERV of GBP0.27m pa (GBP12 per sq ft) and increasing valuation by GBP2.5m; · Agreeing a new 10-year lease with Regus in West Malling, increasing annual rent by 14.5% from GBP0.56m pa (GBP19.20 per sq ft) to GBP0.64m pa (GBP22 per sq ft) and increasing valuation by GBP2.4m; · Agreeing a rent review at GBP0.33m per annum and a five-year reversionary lease with YESSS Electrical at Foxbridge Way, Normanton, increasing valuation by GBP1.0m; · Finalising a rent review with DHL in Warrington at GBP0.31m per annum, increasing valuation by GBP0.6m; · Settling a rent review with the tenant at Leacroft Road, Warrington and assigning the lease to a larger group entity with a stronger covenant, increasing valuation by GBP0.5m; · Letting a vacant unit in Gateshead to WH Partnership on a 10-year lease at GBP0.14m per annum, increasing valuation by GBP0.4m; · Agreeing a new 10-year reversionary lease with Powder Systems at Estuary Commerce Park, Speke with expiry moving from July 2020 to July 2030 and annual rent increasing by 7% from GBP0.14m to GBP0.15m, increasing valuation by GBP0.4m; · Assigning the lease at Ravensbank Drive, Redditch to a larger group entity with a stronger covenant, increasing valuation by GBP0.3m; · Removing an August 2018 break clause in Bunzl's lease in Castleford increasing WAULT from 1.2 years to 6.2 years, increasing valuation by GBP0.2m; · Completing a new five-year reversionary lease at Sainsburys, Torpoint with expiry moving from December 2022 to December 2027, increasing valuation by GBP0.2m; and · Agreeing a five-year reversionary lease at West George Street, Glasgow with Safe Deposits Scotland, increasing valuation by GBP0.1m. Rental increases of 20% have been secured on another two properties since the year end, illustrating that rental growth is taking hold. Further asset management initiatives in solicitor's hands are expected to complete over the coming months including new lettings, lease renewals, rent reviews and lease re-gears. Activity We were delighted to make the 20 acquisitions shown below. NAV has increased and the portfolio profile has strengthened in terms of diversification of tenant, sector and lease break/expiry. In addition, the portfolio's rental growth potential has been enhanced because of these acquisitions. Tenant NIY Agreed purchase price (GBPm) WAULT Location (Years) Gloucester Magnet and Smyths 3.0 7.41% 4.7 York Pendragon 12.8 5.75% 3.9 Galashiels B&Q 7.6 8.24% 3.2 Plymouth Oak Furniture, 9.6 6.74% 7.5 SCS and McDonald's Langley Mill Warburtons 5.5 6.29% 2.1 Glasgow Eurocentral 1.7 6.91% 4.7 Sheldon Dreams and Pets 6.3 6.64% 5.1 at Home Stockport Williams 10.1 6.99% 8.8 Ashton Under Lyne B&M 14.5 6.00% 6.6 Salisbury Parkwood Health 13.6 6.75% 2.8 Plymouth Magnet and B&M 7.5 6.79% 5.6 Livingston SCS 5.0 7.50% 2.8 Cardiff Card Factory and 9.6 7.46% 5.2 Specsavers Burton upon Trent Wickes, The Range 11.3 6.45% 8.4 and HSS Hire Maypole Starbucks 15.0 6.43% 1.0 Worcester Superdrug 9.3 6.50% 5.6 Derby VW Group 7.9 6.28% 5.1 Carlisle Halfords, Oak 9.5 6.89% 12.1 Furniture Land, Iceland, B&M and Poundland

Leicester Matalan 10.8 7.36% 6.7 Gateshead Worthington 8.4 6.73% 3.9 Armstrong (UK) Limited 105.823 23. Agreed purchase price before rent free top-ups of GBP1.9m and acquisition costs of GBP6.2m. A key part of effective portfolio management is the disposal of assets which either no longer meet the long-term investment strategy of the Company or which can be disposed of significantly ahead of valuation, often to a special purchaser, such that holding the asset is no longer appropriate. After focused pre-sale asset management, the following properties were sold during the Period for a total of GBP11.3m, realising a profit on disposal of GBP1.6m24 at an aggregate NIY of 5.7%, with gross proceeds 20% ahead of aggregate valuation: · An 82,081 sq ft multi-let industrial property in Chepstow for GBP4.6m, GBP0.9m ahead of valuation; · An 8,326 sq ft retail unit in Colchester for GBP4.25m, GBP0.7m ahead of valuation; · A 15,330 sq ft multi-tenanted industrial estate in Hinckley for GBP1.2m, GBP0.2m ahead of valuation; · A 9,332 sq ft multi-tenanted retail parade in Redcar for GBP0.6m, GBP0.1m ahead of valuation; and · A 10,736 sq ft retail unit in Hinckley for GBP0.6m, in line with valuation. The gains made on these disposals were primarily the result of a sale to a special purchaser and the current strong market demand for regional industrial units. We intend to use the proceeds from these disposals to fund acquisitions better aligned to the Company's long-term investment strategy. 24. Net of disposal costs of GBP0.1m. Portfolio risk We have managed the portfolio's income expiry profile through successful asset management activities with only 48% of income expiring within five years at 31 March 2018 (2017: 53%). Short-term income at risk is a relatively low proportion of the portfolio's income, with only 28% expiring in the next three years (2017: 28%). 31 March 31 March Income expiry 2018 2017 0-1 years 8% 13% 1-3 years 20% 15% 3-5 years 20% 25% 5-10 years 36% 33% 10+ years 16% 14% Total 100% 100% Outlook and pipeline Looking ahead, income is likely to provide the majority of total return in the next 12-24 months. I would be disappointed if we saw further yield compression, in part because I do not think it is warranted and in larger part because I fear it may further inflate pricing bubbles in certain sectors. I believe Custodian REIT's portfolio is insulated from the worst excesses of market pricing and I would expect Custodian REIT to have a softer landing than most should a correction occur. The growth in the portfolio enjoyed from 2014-2017 is now showing very positive benefits to shareholders, as rental growth feeds in, ongoing charges continue to fall through economies of scale and asset management delivers further growth in NAV. The spread of income and diversification of property by sector and location that has resulted from portfolio growth stands the Company in good stead to deliver increases in fully covered dividends and to support strong shareholder total returns. Richard Shepherd-Cross for and on behalf of Custodian Capital Limited Investment Manager 4 June 2018 Portfolio 31 March 2018 31 March 2017 Portfolio value GBP528.9m GBP418.5m Separate tenancies 254 265 EPRA occupancy rate 96.5% 98.6% Assets 147 131 WAULT 5.9 years 5.9 years NIY25 6.6% 6.9% 25. Portfolio passing rent divided by portfolio valuation plus estimated purchasers' costs of 6.5%. Principal risks and uncertainties The Board has overall responsibility for reviewing the effectiveness of the system of risk management and internal control which is operated by the Investment Manager. The Company's risk management process is designed to identify, evaluate and mitigate the significant risks the Company faces. At least annually, the Board undertakes a risk review, with the assistance of the Audit Committee, to assess the effectiveness of the Investment Manager's risk management and internal control systems. During this review, no significant failings or weaknesses have been identified in respect of risk management, internal control and related financial and business reporting. There are a number of potential risks and uncertainties which could have a material impact on the Company's performance over the forthcoming financial year and could cause actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. The Directors have assessed the principal risks facing the Company, including those that would threaten the business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity. The table below outlines the risk factors identified, but does not purport to be exhaustive as there may be additional risks that materialise over time that the Company has not yet identified or has deemed not likely to have a potentially material adverse effect on the business. Risk Assessment Mitigating factors Loss of revenue · Tenant default. Likelihood: · Company's largest tenant · Expiries or breaks account for 3.2% concentrated in a of the rent roll specific year. Moderate. · Investment · Unable to re-let policy limits the void units. Company's rent roll to no more · Low UK economic than 10% from a growth impacting the single tenant. commercial property market. · Target institutional grade tenants. · Focused on established business locations for Impact: Moderate. investment. · Active management of lease expiry profile and impact on WAULT considered in forming acquisition decisions. · Building specifications typically not tailored to one user. Decreases in portfolio valuation · Market pricing affecting value. · Change in demand Likelihood: · Active for space. Moderate. portfolio diversification · Properties between office, concentrated in a industrial specific (distribution, geographical manufacturing and location or sector. warehousing), retail and other. · Low general property market · Investment sentiment and policy limits the investor demand. Company's portfolio to no more than 50% in any specific sector or Impact: Moderate. geographical region. Financial · Reduced Likelihood: Low. · Target net availability or gearing of 25% increased cost of LTV on property arranging or portfolio. servicing debt. · 77% of agreed · Breach of debt facilities borrowing covenants. at a fixed rate of interest. · Significant increases in · Existing interest rates. facilities Impact: High. sufficient for spending commitments and agreed until 2020. · Ongoing monitoring and management of the forecast liquidity and

covenant position. Operational · Inadequate Likelihood: Low. · Ongoing review performance, of performance by controls or systems independent Board operated by the of Directors. Investment Manager. · Internal audit function operated by the Investment Manager reporting directly to the Audit Committee. Impact: High. Regulatory and legal · Adverse impact of Likelihood: Low. · Strong new or revised compliance legislation or culture. regulations, or by changes in the · External interpretation or professional enforcement of advisers are existing government engaged to review policy, laws and and advise upon regulations. control environment and · Non-compliance ensure regulatory with the real estate Impact: High. compliance. investment trust ("REIT") regime26 or · Business model changes to the and culture Company's tax embraces FCA status. principles. · REIT regime compliance is considered by the Board in assessing the Company's financial position and by the Investment Manager in making operational decisions. Acquisitions · Unidentified Likelihood: Low. · Comprehensive liabilities due diligence is associated with the undertaken in acquisition of new conjunction with properties (whether professional acquired directly or advisors and the via a corporate provision of structure). insured warranties and indemnities are sought from vendors where Impact: High. appropriate. 26. As defined by the Corporation Tax Act 2010. The Board considers it is too early to understand the full impact of 'Brexit' on revenues and portfolio valuation, but this political risk is not considered likely to have a material impact on the Company's performance due to the mitigating factors. Longer-term viability statement In accordance with provision C2.2 of the UK Corporate Governance Code issued by the Financial Reporting Council ("the Code"), the Directors have assessed the prospects of the Company over a period longer than the 12 months required by the 'Going Concern' provision. The Board resolved to conduct this review for a period of three years, because: · The Company's business plan covers a three-year period; and · The Board believes a three-year horizon maintains a reasonable level of accuracy regarding projected rental income and costs, allowing robust sensitivity analysis to be conducted. The Board's three-year business plan considered the Company's profit, cash flows, dividend cover, REIT regime compliance, borrowing covenant compliance and other key financial ratios over the period. These metrics are subject to sensitivity analysis, which involves flexing a number of key assumptions underlying the projections, including: · Tenant default; · Length of potential void period following lease break or expiry; · Acquisition NIY and the timing of deployment of cash; · Interest rate changes; and · Property portfolio valuation movements. This analysis also evaluates the potential impact of the principal risks and uncertainties set out above should they occur. Current debt and associated covenants are summarised in Note 15, with no covenant breaches during the year. The Company's dividend policy is set out in Business Model and Strategy. The principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Company, together with the steps taken to mitigate them, are highlighted above and in the Audit Committee report. The Board seeks to ensure that risks are mitigated appropriately and managed within its risk appetite all times. Based on the results of this analysis, the Directors expect that the Company will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the three-year period of their assessment. Business model and strategy Investment objective and policy The Company seeks to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate properties in the UK. The Company principally targets individual properties with a value of less than GBP10m at acquisition, seeking to benefit from a significant NIY advantage as a result. The Company's current investment objectives are: · To not exceed a maximum weighting to any one property sector or to any one geographic region of greater than 50%; · To hold a portfolio of UK commercial property, diversified by sector, location, tenant and lease term; · To focus on areas with high residual values, strong local economies and an imbalance between supply and demand. Within these locations, the objective is to acquire modern buildings or those that are considered fit for purpose by occupiers; · To have no one tenant or property accounting for more than 10% of the total rent roll of the portfolio at the time of purchase, except: a) In the case of a single tenant which is a governmental body or department, where no limit shall apply; or b) In the case of a single tenant rated by Dun & Bradstreet ("D&B") as having a credit risk score higher than two, where the exposure to such single tenant may not exceed 5% of the total rent roll (a risk score of two represents "lower than average risk"). · To target borrowings of 25% of the aggregate market value of all the properties of the Company at the time of borrowing; · Not to undertake speculative development (that is, development of property which has not been leased or pre-leased), save for refurbishment of existing holdings, but may (provided that it shall not exceed 20% of the gross assets of the Company) invest in forward funding agreements or forward commitments (these being arrangements by which the Company may acquire pre-development land under a structure designed to provide the Company with investment rather than development risk) of pre-let developments, where the Company intends to own the completed development; and · To maintain a WAULT of over five years across the portfolio secured against low risk tenants and to minimise rental voids. The Board keeps the Company's investment objectives under review to ensure they remain appropriate to the market in which the Company operates and in the best interests of shareholders. The Board proposes amending the Company's WAULT investment objective at the AGM as set out in the Investment Manager's report. Key performance indicators The Board meets quarterly and at each meeting reviews performance against a number of key measures: · NAV per share total return - reflects both the NAV growth of the Company and dividends paid to shareholders. The Board regards this as the best overall measure of value delivered to shareholders. The Board assesses NAV total return over various time periods and compares the Company's returns to those of its peer group of listed, closed-ended property investment funds; · EPRA EPS - reflects the Company's ability to generate earnings from the portfolio which underpin dividends; · Net gearing - measures the prudence of the Company's financing strategy, balancing the additional returns available from employing debt with the need to effectively manage risk; · Dividends per share and dividend cover - a key objective is to provide an attractive, sustainable level of income to shareholders, fully covered from net rental income. The Board reviews target dividends in conjunction with detailed financial forecasts to ensure that target dividends are being met and are sustainable; · EPRA vacancy - the Board reviews the level of property voids within the Company's portfolio on a quarterly basis and compares this to its peer group average. The Board seeks to ensure that the Investment Manager is giving proper consideration to replacing the Company's income; · OCR - measures the annual running costs of the Company and indicates the

Board's ability to operate the Company efficiently, keeping costs low to maximise earnings from which to pay fully covered dividends; and · Premium or discount of the share price to NAV - the Board closely monitors the premium or discount of the share price to the NAV and believes a key driver of this is the Company's long-term investment performance. However, there can be short-term volatility in the premium or discount and the Board therefore seeks limited authority at each AGM to issue or buy back shares with a view to trying to limit this volatility. The Board considers the key performance measures over various time periods and against similar funds. A record of these measures is disclosed in the Financial highlights and performance summary, the Chairman's statement and the Investment Manager's report. Financing The Company operates with a conservative level of net gearing, with target borrowings over the medium-term of 25% of the aggregate market value of all properties at the time of drawdown. Debt The Company has the following facilities available: · A GBP35m RCF with Lloyds Bank plc attracting annual interest of 2.45% above three-month LIBOR on advances drawn down under the agreement from time to time; · A GBP20m term loan facility with Scottish Widows Limited ("SWIP") repayable in August 2025, attracting fixed annual interest of 3.935%; · A GBP45m term loan facility with SWIP repayable in June 2028, attracting fixed annual interest of 2.987%; and · A GBP50m term loan facility with Aviva comprising: a) A GBP35m tranche repayable on 6 April 2032, attracting fixed annual interest of 3.02%; and b) A GBP15m tranche repayable on 3 November 2032 attracting fixed annual interest of 3.26%. The Company's borrowing facilities all require minimum interest cover of 250% of the net rental income of the security pool. The maximum LTV of the Company combining the value of all property interests (including the properties secured against the facilities) must be no more than 35%. Equity During the year the Company raised GBP54.7m (before costs and expenses) through the placing of 47,839,999 new ordinary shares. Dividends The Company paid dividends totalling 6.425p per share during the year, comprising the fourth interim dividend of 1.5875p per share relating to the year ended 31 March 2017 and three interim dividends of 1.6125p per share relating to the year ended 31 March 2018. The Company paid an interim dividend of 1.6125p per share for the quarter ended 31 March 2018 on 31 May 2018, meeting its target of paying an annual dividend per share for the financial year of 6.45p (2017: 6.35p, 2016: 6.25p). In the absence of unforeseen circumstances, the Board intends to pay quarterly dividends to achieve a target dividend of 6.55p per share for the year ending 31 March 2019. The Board's objective is to grow the dividend on a sustainable basis, at a rate which is fully covered by projected net rental income and does not inhibit the flexibility of the Company's investment strategy. Employees The Company has four non-executive directors and no employees. Non-executive directors are paid fixed salaries set by the Remuneration Committee and participate in the performance of the Company through their shareholdings. All non-executive directors are white males. The Board is conscious of the increased focus on diversity in the boardroom, and has constituted a Nominations Committee to ensure that for any future appointment the best person for the role is selected, while recognising the benefits of diversity when considering an appointment. The Board recognises the value and importance of diversity in the boardroom, but does not consider it appropriate or in the interests of the Company and its shareholders to set prescriptive diversity targets for the Board. Corporate social responsibility The Company is committed to delivering its strategic objectives in an ethical and responsible manner. The Company's environmental and social policies address the importance of these issues in the day-to-day running of the business, as detailed below. Environmental policy The four key elements of the Company's environmental policy are: · An independent environmental report is required for all potential acquisitions, which considers, amongst other matters, the historical and current usage of the site and the extent of any contamination present; · An ongoing examination of existing and new tenants' business activities is carried out to assess the risk of pollution occurring. The Company monitors all incoming tenants through its insurance programme to identify potential risks and activities deemed to be high-risk are avoided. As part of the active management of the portfolio, any change in tenant business practices considered to be an environmental hazard is reported and suitably dealt with; · Sites are visited periodically and any obvious environmental issues are reported to the Board; and · All leases prepared after the adoption of the policy commit occupiers to observe any environmental regulations. Any problems are referred to the Board. Social policy The activities of the Company are carried out in a responsible manner, taking into account the social impact. Approval of Strategic report The Strategic report, (incorporating the Chairman's statement, Investment Manager's report, Portfolio, Principal risks and uncertainties and Business model and strategy) was approved by the Board of Directors and signed on its behalf by: David Hunter Independent Chairman 4 June 2018 Independent auditor's report to the members of Custodian REIT plc For the year ended 31 March 2018 We confirm that we have issued an unqualified opinion on the full financial statements of Custodian REIT plc. Our audit report on the full financial statements sets out the following key audit matters which had the greatest effect on our audit strategy; the allocation of resources in our audit; and directing the efforts of the engagement team, together with how our audit responded to those key audit matters and the key observations arising from our work: Valuation of the property portfolio Key audit matter description As disclosed in Note 10, the Group's investment property portfolio is valued at GBP528.9m (31 March 2017: GBP415.8m). The Group's accounting policy in Note 2 states that investment property is held at fair value and Note 2.5 describes key judgements made in valuation of investment properties. In determining the fair value, the external valuer make a number of key estimates and assumptions, in particular assumptions in relation to market comparable yields and estimates in relation to future rental income increases or decreases, void periods and purchaser costs. Certain of these estimates and assumptions require input from management. Some of these estimates and assumptions are subject to market forces and will change over time. Valuation of investment property is an area of judgement which could materially affect the financial statements. The Audit Committee report discloses this as a primary area of judgement. How the scope of our audit Together with our real estate responded to the key audit experts, who are Chartered matter Surveyors, we met with the third party valuer appointed by those charged with governance with the aim of understanding the valuation methodology adopted. We assessed the competence, capabilities and objectivity of the external valuer. We selected a sample of investment properties for further investigation (based on value, absolute and percentage movement, and some randomly selected properties). For this sample, we assessed and

challenged the reasonableness of the significant judgments and assumptions applied in the valuation model for each property in our sample, focusing in particular on the yields assumed and assessing sensitivity of the valuation to changes in assumptions. We assessed the completeness and accuracy of the data provided by the Group to the valuer for the purposes of their valuation exercise. With the assistance of expert members of our audit team who are Chartered Surveyors, we reviewed the significant assumptions in the valuation process, tested a sample of properties by benchmarking against external appropriate property indices and understood the valuation methodology and the wider market analysis. We reviewed the information provided by the valuer both in the meeting and contained in the detailed valuation reports; and we undertook our own research into the relevant markets to evaluate the reasonableness of the valuation inputs and the resulting fair values. Key observations The results of our tests were satisfactory and we concluded that the key assumptions applied in determining the property valuations by the external valuer were appropriate. The testing performed in relation to the final property valuations proved satisfactory. Revenue recognition cut-off and accounting for lease incentives Key audit matter description As disclosed in Note 4, the Company recognised GBP34.8m of gross income from investment properties (2017: GBP27.2m), where GBP7.7m (2017: GBP6.2m) related to the last quarterly billing which is exposed to revenue cut-off risk. GBP1.5m related to revenue recognised during the year from lease incentives (2017: GBP1.2m). As set out in Note 2.4 to the financial statements, the Company's accounting policy is to account for the rental income from properties owned by the Company on a straight line basis over the term of the lease. Lease incentives are amortised on a straight-line basis over the lease term. There is a risk that lease incentives such as rent free periods or stepped rent agreements may not be treated appropriately to ensure rental income is recognised in each accounting period on straight line basis over the lease agreement. We have also defined revenue recognition risk as arising from revenue cut-off errors in rental income near the period-end. Due to complexities involved in the calculations, we have determined that there was a potential for fraud through possible manipulation of this balance. How the scope of our audit To respond to the key audit responded to the key audit matter we tested new tenancy matter agreements entered into in the period (on a sample basis); tested cut off for a sample of revenue recognised near either side of year end to ensure the transactions have been recognised in the correct period; and performed substantive testing of a selection of tenancy rental revenue recognised to signed rental agreements ensuring lease incentives have been recognised over the correct period. Key observations The results of our tests were satisfactory and we concluded revenue had been appropriately recognised. The Group's accounting policies in relation to revenue recognition were found to be in line with IFRS and industry peers. Compliance with REIT regime Key audit matter description The UK REIT regime affords the Company a beneficial tax treatment for income and capital gains, provided certain criteria are met. As a REIT, the Company must ensure that it monitors its compliance with the requirements of the regime. If the Company breaches one or more of the REIT regime conditions, the penalty can range from automatic expulsion from the regime to additional tax liabilities for the REIT. The Audit Committee report discloses this as a primary area of judgement. How the scope of our audit We obtained copies of the responded to the key audit Investment Manager's matter calculations to support compliance with these conditions which we recalculated. We also agreed compliance with these conditions by reference to the REIT requirements at the balance sheet date, and in the forecast period of 12 months from the balance sheet date. Key observations The results of our tests were satisfactory and we found no instances of breaches or forecast breaches of compliance with the REIT regime. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Our liability for this report, and for our full audit report on the financial statements is to the Company's members as a body, in accordance with Chapter 3 of Part 16 of the Companies Act 2006. Our audit work has been undertaken so that we might state to the Company's members those matters we

