Telia to use Next-generation Remote PHY Technology From Teleste and Cisco to Improve IP Network Capacity

TURKU, Finland, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste Corporation today reveals that its Remote PHY-based intelligent node, AC9100 Neo RPD, has been implemented by Telia, a leading provider of broadband and telecommunications services in Finland. Teleste's node is in operation in Telia's live network alongside Cisco's cBR-8 CCAP core. The implementation shows that the Remote PHY (R-PHY) distributed access technology today is ready for operators who wish to safely invest in future development of their networks and services.

"Our learnings prove that the Remote PHY technology fits extremely well with bringing the next-generation broadband services to our customers. As a service provider, our goal is to be ahead in utilizing the possibilities of the ongoing technology transformation to create an attractive customer experience and meet the customers' future digital needs. We are pleased to note that the Remote PHY technology now provides us an exciting option to achieve our goal", shares Sakari Kangasvieri, Department Manager for Telia.

Due to the active support of the vendor community and ongoing interoperability efforts, R-PHY technology has rapidly evolved as a solution for improved scale, flexibility and performance in cable access networks. With the technology, operators can significantly add performance to their networks in order to answer to the accelerating demand for more and more broadband speed and capacity.

"Today the Remote PHY technology is more than a promise; it is ready to deliver on its potential for the gigabit broadband service. As the technology has matured, we as vendors need to continue our efforts to ensure that operators are able to count on the interoperability of the R-PHY devices and CCAP cores to fully benefit from the technology's potential and perform faster network roll-outs", explains Olli Leppänen, Vice President of Distributed Access business for Teleste.

Telia's implementation is one of the first in the cable industry and it paves the way for the next wave of technology transformation in cable networks: the distributed access architectures. Rolling out distributed access allows operators to monetize the constantly growing global Internet usage. In conjunction with higher performance, the distributed access networks will also bring operators significant benefits that include increased network reliability, better service quality and an engaging customer experience.

"Cisco fully supports systems interoperability and open standards-based software," said Sean Welch, Vice President and General Manager of the Cable Access Business Unit, Cisco. "Telia's implementation using the cBR-8 R-PHY CCAP core and AC9100 RPD demonstrates that distributed access architecture and the OpenRPD initiative are helping operators create multivendor networks with unmatched flexibility compared to closed, proprietary solutions."

