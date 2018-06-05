Stockholm, June 5, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that NCAB Group AB (short name: NCAB), a small cap company within the industrial sector, today will start trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. NCAB Group is the 33rd company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018. NCAB Group is a supplier of printed circuit boards (PCBs). NCAB Group offers a broad range of PCBs which, after receiving a customer order, are sourced from external manufacturers, predominantly located in China. The company has local presence in 15 countries and customers in approximately 45 countries worldwide. NCAB Group was founded in 1993, currently employs 365 professionals and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.ncabgroup.com. "NCAB becoming a listed company is a milestone in the company's history," says Hans Ståhl, CEO of NCAB Group. "Being listed is a quality stamp that will give us benefits such as attracting larger customers and qualified professionals. I would like to welcome all new shareholders, both large and small. My management team and I look forward to working hard to reach our goals and meet the expectations of all shareholders." "We are pleased to welcome NCAB Group to Nasdaq and our family of companies," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "We look forward to stand by NCAB Group on its continued journey as a Nasdaq listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 89 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,800 total listings with a market value of $11 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------