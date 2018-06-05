

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. (SMT.L) announced Tuesday that it has raised a further 170 million pounds in long term, fixed rate, senior, unsecured private placement notes, denominated in sterling.



The transaction has provided the company with further long term financing at a cost of just under 3% per annum. The new notes will form part of Scottish Mortgage's gearing facilities.



Scottish Mortgage noted that its assets have grown in recent years, and the relative level of the gearing in the portfolio has consequently fallen. The Board has chosen to borrow further funds at these attractive long term rates in order to raise the gearing level again.



The new private placement agreement provides for total borrowings of 170 million pounds, with a funding date of June 4, 2018, through the issuance of three notes: one 20 year note for 30 million pounds with a fixed coupon of 2.91%, one 23 year note for 50 million pounds with a fixed coupon of 2.94% and a 30 year note for 90 million pounds with a fixed coupon of 2.96%. All coupons will be payable semi annually.



Santander UK plc acted as the placement agent for the transaction.



Fiona McBain, Chairman of Scottish Mortgage, said, 'The Company's track record of strong performance has delivered growth that gives scope for additional borrowings at competitive rates. The Board believes that this in turn creates opportunities to invest in additional future growth for shareholders over the long term, and reflects one of the principal advantages of the investment trust structure.'



