

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - KCOM Group plc. (KCOM.L) reported that its preliminary profit before tax for the year ended 31 March 2018 increased by 11.5% to 34.05 million pounds from the prior year's 30.51 million pounds, reflecting lower level of exceptional costs partially offset by increased depreciation and amortization.



Graham Holden, Chairman, said, 'In a challenging environment, we have made continued progress and have achieved year on year growth in EBITDA and profit before tax, ahead of our expectations. Our objective remains to deliver long-term sustainable value for our shareholders.'



Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent grew to 27.48 million pounds or 5.33 pence per share from 24.76 million pounds or 4.81 pence per share last year.



Revenue for the year declined to 301.90 million pounds from 331.30 million pounds last year.



The Group's proposed dividend is 4.00 pence per share (31 March 2017: 4.00 pence), which is consistent with the Board's previously stated commitment to pay a total dividend of no less than 6.00 pence for the year ending 31 March 2018. The dividend, if approved by shareholders, will be paid on 3 August 2018 to shareholders registered on 22 June 2018. The ex-dividend date is 21 June 2018.



