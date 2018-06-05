Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a new macro-market commentary: "Eurozone Investment: Quality Over Quantity." The report discusses Europe's relatively disappointing aggregated investment flow data since the Global Financial Crisis. Investment has been continually identified as the weak link in Europe's economic recovery, despite favourable liquidity conditions in play, and overall investment has not yet reached pre-crisis levels according to the aggregated data. Continued uncertainties in Europe, including the impact of Brexit on the Eurozone, rising euroscepticism, and heightened policy risk in Italy, are factors that continue to constrain a faster recovery in investment spending.

However, a more granular review of investment data reveals two key (and more constructive) findings: (1) while the recovery of investment has been sluggish it is indeed accelerating; and (2) the quality of investment is improving, driven much more by the corporate sector with government and household investment lagging.

To access the full report, click here

Twitter

LinkedIn

Download the iOS App

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc. is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc. is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005402/en/

Contacts:

Analytical:

KBRA

Alan Madden, +353 1 907 9206

Director

amadden@kbra.com

or

Joan Feldbaum-Vidra, 646-731-2362

Managing Director

jfeldbaumvidra@kbra.com