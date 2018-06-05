-- The new benchmark for low-power industrial standard packages --

Vincotech, a supplier of module-based solutions for power electronics, today announced the release of the new flow E1/E2 product family. Featuring the latest chip generations, these products also deliver superior thermal performance.

The industry's broadest portfolio of standard products just got bigger: Vincotech has added 12 mm flow E1/E2 packages to its product range for motion control applications. This new line goes to augment an offering that already includes PIM (flowPIM E1/E2) and sixpack (flowPACK E1/2) configurations for 600 V and 1200 V with extended power ranges up to 100 A. With these new modules, customers enjoy enhanced efficiency, greater supply chain security and more options for building the best in high-performance inverters.

Superior thermal performance for longer lifetime, higher power and greater reliability

Real multiple chip sourcing (IGBT4, IGBT M7) enhances component supply security

ABOUT VINCOTECH

Vincotech is a market leader in power semiconductor modules. A group company of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, the company excels at developing and manufacturing high-quality electronic power components for motion control, renewable energy, and power supply markets. Vincotech understands customers' needs and furnishes both off-the-rack and applications-specific solutions to ensure they are met.

Tapping the considerable engineering and electronics integration skills and experience of some 800 employees worldwide, the company collaborates with the customer to develop the best solution for the given application. And Vincotech's workforce embraces the principle of reliable partnership to deliver on its performance promise of speed and flexibility to customers' best benefit.

