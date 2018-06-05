sprite-preloader
Turkey's Largest Private Bank Isbank and Pisano Collaborated for Customer Experience Management

LONDON, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Isbank is expanding its voice of customer initiatives with Pisano to more than 350 branches to better evaluate customer satisfaction.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/700745/Pisano_Logo.jpg )
(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/700746/Ozkan_DEMIR_Pisano_CEO.jpg )

Ozkan Demir, CEO of the Customer Experience Management Company Pisano, expressed that recently customer experience has been a top priority for financial institutions and Isbank is one of the leading banks utilizing customer experience technologies and solutions. "Our collaboration with Turkey's largest private bank, Isbank, reflects their focus and determination on providing excellent customer experiences which is really exciting for us. We love working with customer-oriented companies and the results are great sources of motivation for us," said Demir. Adding that Pisano is "Determined to expand the Customer Movement in the EMEA Region."

"Isbank and Pisano's collaboration is one of the best examples of our initiatives in the process of digital transformation. Pisano's customer experience management platform is enabling instant feedback for our customers. As a result, we observe a rapid increase in feedback volume and quality," said Isbank Digital Banking Head H. Mete Günes. "Through Pisano kiosks, our branch employees simultaneously see the customers' feedback and if needed they take the action instantly." Günes also added "With Pisano's real-time reporting features, our branch managers can easily analyze the results in minutes. The positive customer feedback responses are also important sources to motivate our employees."

About Pisano

As a customer experience management platform, Pisano helped more than 250 global brands in 8 countries, engage with their customers to better understand and perfect their journeys. For detailed information about Pisano, please visit http://www.pisano.co.

Follow Pisano:

Web: http://www.pisano.co

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/PisanoEN

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pisano

Twitter: @pisano_en


© 2018 PR Newswire