Vincotech, a supplier of module-based solutions for power electronics is the go-to source for SiC-based power modules that boost efficiency and enable more compact designs. No one has shipped more SiC-driven power modules than Vincotech, so the company knows when SiC components are best for the customer's application and when another option is the wiser choice. The company today released a brief summary of the benefits of these power modules.

Engineers tasked to build better devices and applications want power modules that boost efficiency and performance. Yet they also need compact solutions that shrink the component footprint. Vincotech's SiC-based power modules for charging stations, solar inverters and other applications square that circle. These modules not only deliver better switching performance; they also enable customers to design smaller, lighter systems. Vincotech, the expert in smart, selective use of SiC-driven power modules, has been empowering customers' ideas for 20+ years now. The company draws on multiple qualified suppliers for its SiC MOSFETs and SiC diodes.

Main benefits

Greater efficiency

Higher switching frequency

Excellent power density

Smaller, lighter inductors

More compact design

A quick run-down of the latest innovations featuring various SiC components follows:

Application Product line Part number Voltage Current Features EV Charger fastPACK 0 SiC 10-PC094PB017ME02-L620F36Y 900 V 140 A High efficiency,

high switching frequency Solar flowANPC 1 split 10-PG12NAB008MR02-LC59F36T

+

10-PG12NAC008MR02-LC69F36T 2400 V 150 A Solar three-level string inverter, extremely compact, highly efficient Solar and UPS flowBOOST 1 dual SiC 10-FY12B2A040MR02-L387L63 1200 V 30 A High frequency, high efficiency (Dual Boost with SiC MOSFET) Solar and UPS flow3xBOOST 0 SiC 10-PZ123BA040MR01-M909L68Y 1200 V 20 A High frequency, high efficiency, compact (Triple Boost with full SiC)

To learn more about SiC-driven products, please visit http://www.vincotech.com/sic

To see currently available products and select the best module for your application, visit: https://www.vincotech.com/product-search/

Vincotech is a market leader in power semiconductor modules. A group company of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, the company excels at developing and manufacturing high-quality electronic power components for motion control, renewable energy, and power supply markets. Vincotech understands customers' needs and furnishes both off-the-rack and applications-specific solutions to ensure they are met.

Tapping the considerable engineering and electronics integration skills and experience of some 800 employees worldwide, the company collaborates with the customer to develop the best solution for the given application. And Vincotech's workforce embraces the principle of reliable partnership to deliver on its performance promise of speed and flexibility to customers' best benefit.

