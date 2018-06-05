Cognigo Named One of the Most Interesting Companies to Visit at the Infosec Europe 2018

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cognigo Announces the World's first Cognitive Computing Driven GDPR Platform at InfoSec 2018.

Cognigo, a global leader in Cognitive Data governance and security, announced today that Comparitech included the company on its list of the "Most Interesting Companies to Visit at the Infosec Europe 2018."

"Cognigo is on the list of the most interesting companies at Infosec Europe because it has hooked up with some powerful friends in the industry," according to an article on Comparitech. The list identifies 20 cyber securers of the most interesting companies at Infosec, from well-established leaders in the industry to innovators doing ground-breaking work in their fields.

"Cognigo is honored to have been chosen by Comparitech for this list and to announce our new GDPR platform at the Infosec 2018," said Guy Leibovitz, the Founder & CEO of Cognigo. "Cognitive Computing is probably the only technology that can identify data at risk under the GDPR's broad definition of personal information."

Cognigo GDPR is the world's first Cognitive Computing driven GDPR Platform. The platform will be integrated within Cogniog's existing DataSense solution, which use advanced AI and Cognitive Computing algorithm to provide a human-free data discovery, classification and protection. The platform supports structured and unstructured data - both for on premise and cloud data silos.

Mr. Leibovitz will take the center stage at the Infosec' Cyber Innovation Showcase (05 Jun 2018, 16:30 - 16:55) to speak about "How Cognitive Computing is Shaping the Future of Cybersecurity". Leibovitz will share his knowledge on benefits of AI in cyber-security today and the impact of regulation of AI, and how can AI can be used to demonstrate GDPR compliance. Come visit Cognigo at booth M10.

Last month, Cognigo partnered with Microsoft Azure Information Protection Suite to "discover the undiscoverable" of how users actually use data by extracting, mapping, and categorizing all of the structured and unstructured data of an organization using AI.



About Cognigo

Cognigo's mission is to ensure that critical data assets, which are now critical than ever before, will not fall into the wrong hands. We aim to help businesses measure risk and meet GDPR regulation requirements with the click of a button. Cognigo DataSense is a single point of control to manage and secure critical data assets and PIIs. Gain deep and context-aware visibility into enterprise-wide data. Achieve GDPR compliance in days, not months.



