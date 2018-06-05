Capzanine Invests in Horizon Software, Tech Provider to Financial Industry

PARIS and HONG KONG, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Capzanine[i], a European Private Equity firm, has invested in Horizon Software (Horizon), becoming a majority shareholder alongside Horizon's CEO, Sylvain Thieullent, and its management team, to support organic and global growth.

From its inception in 1998, Horizon has worked with investment banks in the design of its first electronic trading platform. Today, with 90 clients in 26 countries and connectivity to over 70 exchanges, multi award-winning Horizon provides advanced trading technology for investment banks, brokers and hedge funds.

Horizon's trading platform provides immediate access to a comprehensive range of features and the ability to execute sophisticated strategies and workflows through powerful customisation. The company, which employs 100 people, is headquartered in Paris with offices in France and operations worldwide, as well as a strong footprint in the APAC region. The management team, along with Sylvain Thieullent, has ambitious development plans in France and globally, both organically and through external growth.

Benoit Choppin, partner at Capzanine, commented: "Horizon Software shows great promise; the management team aspires to expand in APAC and the Americas, develop new asset classes and reinforce its position in France. We are very happy to invest together with the management and support Horizon Software in this new development era."

Sylvain Thieullent, CEO of Horizon Software, added: "The management team and I are convinced by Capzanine's capacity to support the company in this exciting new developmental phase. We share a common goal, namely value creation through strong commitment to delivering quality to clients. This alignment will allow Horizon to accelerate its growth while staying focused on its expertise."

