Vicor Corporation: Vicor announces bidirectional 48V/12V NBM Converter for data center and automotive applications

Vicor to show new Non-isolated Bus Converter Modules at the PCIM 2018 conference in Nuremberg, Germany

NUREMBERG, Germany, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) today announced a bidirectional non-isolated fixed-ratio converter for hybrid 48V/12V power systems in data center and automotive applications.

The 2317 NBM is a bidirectional converter capable of providing up to 750W continuously at 48V from 12V, or at 12V from 48V, with over 98% peak efficiency. With up to 1kW of peak power capability (for up to 2ms) in a 23 x 17 x 7mm surface-mount package, the NBM (NBM2317S54D1464T0R) provides a complete solution with no external circuitry needed. By switching at 2MHz, the NBM provides low output impedance and fast transient response to dynamic loads. The NBM incorporates hot-swap and inrush current limiting, increasing power system density and saving valuable board space, time and money.

In data centers that are still relying on legacy 12V distribution, the NBM supports state-of-the-art 48V input GPUs using Power-on-Package (http://www.vicorpower.com/industries-computing/power-on-package-technology?utm_source=press&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=48v&utm_term=NBM&utm_content=NBM_PR_PCIM) ("PoP") Modular Current Multipliers ("MCMs") driven from a 48V node sourcing a small fraction (1/48) of the GPU current. Current multiplication overcomes the power delivery boundaries imposed by traditional 12V systems that limit higher bandwidth and connectivity. In data centers that have been upgraded to a 48V infrastructure, the NBM can be used to support legacy 12V loads.

In mild hybrid and autonomous vehicles using 48V, the NBM supports legacy 12V subsystems from efficient power distribution at 48V with or without dual batteries.

Learn more about the Vicor 2317 NBM (http://www.vicorpower.com/industries-computing/sm-chip-nbm?utm_source=press&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=48v&utm_term=NBM&utm_content=NBM_PR_PCIM) and Power-on-Package current multipliers (http://www.vicorpower.com/industries-computing/power-on-package-technology?utm_source=press&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=48v&utm_term=NBM&utm_content=NBM_PR_PCIM)

About Power-on-Package

The Vicor PoP modules build upon Factorized Power Architecture (FPA) systems deployed in high-performance computers and large-scale data centers. FPA provides efficient power distribution and direct conversion from 48V to 1V for GPUs, CPUs and ASICs demanding up to 1,000A. By deploying current multiplication in close proximity to high-current Artificial Intelligence (AI) processors, PoP MCMs enable higher performance and system efficiency.

About Vicor Corporation

Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor Corporation, manufactures and markets innovative, high-performance modular power components, from power modules to semiconductor-centric solutions, to enable customers to efficiently convert and manage power from the power source to the point of load.www.vicorpower.com (http://www.vicorpower.com/)



Power Component Design Methodology

Vicor Power Component Design Methodology enables power system designers to reap all of the benefits of modular power component design - predictable component and system functionality and reliability, fast design cycles, and easy system configurability, re-configurability and scaling - while achieving system operating efficiency, power density and economy that rival the best alternative solutions. Utilizing Vicor Power System Designer (http://sapps.vicorpower.com/SolutionSelector/web/psdInit.do), engineers can select from an extensive portfolio of proven Vicor power components to architect, optimize and simulate their complete power system, all the way from their input sources to their points of load. This innovative approach to power system design delivers fast time-to-market and state-of-the-art performance while minimizing the possibility of last minute surprises and delays that so often occur with conventional or custom design methodologies.



Vicor, NBM and FPA are trademarks of Vicor Corporation.



