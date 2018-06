The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) said it had bought two onshore wind farms in Northern France for 28m. The wind farms are currently being built and expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2018 when they will have a combined operating capacity of 31.8MW, TRIG said. Once the projects are operational, TRIG will have 140MW of generation capacity in France, which is 15% of the existing portfolio by capacity. ...

