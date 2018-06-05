Odfjell SE: Capital Markets Day presentation

Odfjell SE is hosting its Capital Markets Day today in Oslo, Norway. Please find enclosed the PDF presentation from the event. The presentation will also be published at Odfjell.com.

IR contact:

Bjørn Kristian Røed, Manager Investor Relations & Research

Tel: +47 55 27 47 33

E-mail: bkr@odfjell.com (mailto:bkr@odfjell.com)

Capital Markets Day 2018 - Odfjell (http://hugin.info/156/R/2197324/851689.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Odfjell SE via Globenewswire

