Gold mineralization is contained in all 30 drill holes released from SNA, almost all of which outside the existing resource shell indicating substantial expansion potential.

Drilling appears to be closing the gap between Mother Lode and SNA deposits suggesting a large contiguous gold system.

Shallow, broad zones of oxide mineralization are potentially amenable to open-pit heap leach mining. Several open-pit heap-leach mines have been operated on the property in the past.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2018) - Northern Empire Resources Corp. (TSXV: NM) (OTC Pink: PSPGF) (the "Company" or "Northern Empire") today reported exploration results from 19 new holes at its SNA deposit. SNA is the easternmost of the Company's "Crown deposits" located within the its 100%-owned, 141-square-kilometer Sterling Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada.

Michael G. Allen, President and CEO stated, "To date we've released results for 30 drill holes from around the SNA deposit and all have returned significant gold intercepts. This speaks to the size and robustness of the mineralizing system we are exploring. Included in the intercepts are several broad zones of shallow oxide mineralization with significant grade."

SNA Deposit - Highlights from Current Drilling Program:

Hole ID From (m) To(m) Length (m) Facies g/t Au* SNA18-003 41.15 57.91 16.76 oxide 1.72 and 92.96 121.92 28.96 oxide 1.14 SNA18-010 60.96 105.16 44.20 oxide 0.66 SNA18-011 68.58 117.35 48.77 oxide 0.79 SNA18-012 88.39 123.44 35.05 oxide 0.85 including 91.44 99.06 7.62 oxide 2.90 SNA18-027 94.49 147.83 53.34 oxide 0.63

*Fire assays reported

**True width estimated to be 80-95% reported

Figure 1. SNA collar map (link: https://www.northernemp.com/_resources/news/18-05-31_SNADDH_NR.jpg)

Holes SNA18-011, 012, and 014 have extended known mineralization at SNA deposit to the northeast by approximately 75 meters.

The SNA deposit is located approximately 400 meters to the south of the Mother Lode deposit currently being explored by Corvus Gold on a set of 11 claims fully enclosed by the Company's Sterling Project. Northern Empire owns approximately 5% of the historic Mother Lode pit. The SNA deposit is a Carlin-type deposit dipping gently to the east, largely hosted in Devonian Carbonates. The Mother Lode deposit dips to the northwest, suggesting a potential large-scale hinge structure between the two deposits.

Drilling at Mother Lode South along the claim boundary with Corvus Gold (holes SNA18-022, 023, 024, 026, and 027) intersected strong gold grades across broad widths and are similar results encountered by Corvus Gold drilling at depth indicating Mother Lode mineralization extending onto Northern Empire claims is updip.

The areas currently being drilled by Northern Empire are highly prospective for gold mineralization with numerous fault structures having been mapped by Company geologists. Large-scale structures were also observed in geophysical data collected by the Company. The combination of prospective stratigraphy, structural preparation, and intrusives give a strong possibility of expanding the known deposits in this area.

An NI 43-101 compliant inferred resource totalling 126,000 oz grading 1.03 g/t Au at a 0.3 g/t gold cut-off was estimated for SNA in 2017. The drill results cited herein postdate that estimate. SNA is described as a Carlin-type deposit hosted within Devonian Carbonates in the footwall of the Fluorspar Canyon Detachment Fault. For further information on the SNA Deposit and the Sterling Project, please refer to the technical report dated July 12, 2017 found on the Company's website and SEDAR.

SNA Deposit Drill Results

Hole ID From (m) To(m) Length (m) Facies g/t Au* SNA18-002 216.41 224.03 7.62 oxide 0.20 and 239.27 243.84 4.57 oxide 0.36 and 251.46 254.51 3.05 oxide 0.34 SNA18-002b 64.01 70.10 6.10 oxide 0.25 and 123.44 124.97 1.52 oxide 1.72 SNA18-003 41.15 57.91 16.76 oxide 1.72 and 92.96 121.92 28.96 oxide 1.14 and 220.98 224.03 3.05 oxide 0.36 SNA18-007 15.24 18.29 3.05 oxide 0.20 and 73.15 74.68 1.52 oxide 0.16 SNA18-010 60.96 105.16 44.20 oxide 0.66 SNA18-011 68.58 117.35 48.77 oxide 0.79 SNA18-012 88.39 123.44 35.05 oxide 0.85 including 91.44 99.06 7.62 oxide 2.90 SNA18-013 42.67 65.53 22.86 oxide 0.91 and 92.96 103.63 10.67 oxide 0.47 SNA18-014 117.35 137.16 16.76 oxide 0.34 SNA18-015 106.68 108.20 1.52 oxide 0.17 and 115.82 118.87 3.05 oxide 0.24 SNA18-016 42.67 47.24 4.57 oxide 0.32 and 96.01 99.06 3.05 oxide 0.17 SNA18-017 27.43 33.53 6.10 oxide 0.45 SNA18-018 16.76 53.34 36.58 oxide 0.56 including 35.05 47.24 12.19 oxide 1.20 SNA18-019 91.44 92.96 1.52 oxide 0.16 and 105.16 106.68 1.52 oxide 0.20 SNA18-022 83.82 126.49 42.67 oxide 0.52 including 109.73 121.92 12.19 oxide 1.08 and 169.16 173.74 4.57 oxide 0.46 and 178.31 192.02 13.72 oxide 0.73 and 205.74 245.36 39.62 oxide 0.86 SNA18-023 79.25 106.68 27.43 oxide 0.77 and 106.68 128.02 21.34 sulphide 1.22 and 132.59 153.92 21.34 oxide 0.27 SNA18-024 65.53 80.77 15.24 oxide 0.26 and 89.92 97.54 7.62 oxide 0.71 and 100.58 123.44 22.86 sulphide 0.75 and 123.44 147.83 24.38 oxide 0.73 SNA18-026 45.72 73.15 27.43 oxide 0.39 and 118.87 131.06 12.19 oxide 0.51 SNA18-027 38.10 53.34 15.24 oxide 0.74 and 88.39 94.49 6.10 sulphide 0.19 and 94.49 147.83 53.34 oxide 0.63 including 128.02 134.11 6.10 oxide 1.66 and 161.54 181.36 19.81 oxide 0.24

*Fire assays reported**True width estimated to be 90-95% reported

Northern Empire Resources Corp. (TSXV: NM) (OTC: PSPGF) is expanding and discovering heap leach gold deposits in Nevada. The Company presently has initial resource statements on four heap-leachable deposits at the 100%-owned Sterling Gold Project, including the high-grade, fully permitted Sterling Mine (231,000oz at 3.67g/t Au). The pit-constrained inferred resources on the property total 924,000 oz Au at an average grade of 1.28 g/t Au. The Company is well-financed and is aggressively drilling all four deposits in 2018 to increase resources and explore for new discoveries on the district-scale land package. Founders and management have a track record of increasing shareholder value through discovery, project development and M&A with successes that include Newmarket Gold, Kaminak Gold, Underworld Resources and International Royalty Corp. For further information on the Sterling Project, please refer to the technical report on the project dated July 12, 2017, found on the Company's website, www.northernemp.com, and SEDAR.

Sampling and QAQC Procedures

Samples were submitted to ALS Global in Reno, Nevada. Gold grade was determined by Fire Assay with Atomic Absorption, and Gravimetric Finish as well as Cyanide Soluble methods. Most ALS geochemical laboratories are registered or are pending registration to ISO 9001:2008, and several analytical facilities have received ISO 17025 accreditations for specific laboratory procedures. Northern Empire inserts a series of standards, blanks and field duplicates into the sample stream as part of its quality assurance and quality control procedures which are continually monitored by the Company.

Qualified Persons

Michael G. Allen, P. Geo., President & CEO of Northern Empire, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release. He is the non-independent qualified person for this news release and has verified the data.

