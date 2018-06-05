

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:45 am ET Tuesday, IHS Markit releases PMI data for Italy. Thereafter final PMI figures are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit is slated to publish Eurozone composite PMI.



Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro held steady against the yen, it eased against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 1.1692 against the greenback, 128.42 against the yen, 1.1546 against the franc and 0.8776 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



