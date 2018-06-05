NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology, is helping SOLARWATT GmbH enhance its customer experience and sales performance with its NVM platform.

SOLARWATT, the Dresden-based leading manufacturer and supplier of photovoltaic systems, signed an agreement for NewVoiceMedia's cloud contact center solution to provide a state-of-the-art customer experience, while improving its sales performance, operational efficiencies and team productivity across Germany, Continental Europe and the UK. Following an extensive evaluation, the company chose NewVoiceMedia for its industry-leading CRM integration, flexibility, scalability and rich functionality.

SOLARWATT's advisors will now benefit from immediate access to a customer's entire history of interactions and inbound calls that can be dynamically managed and routed, ensuring callers are connected to the most appropriate agent improving handling time and customer satisfaction. NVM's routing capabilities can also help increase sales by identifying callers who have previously received a quote and routing them directly to the sales team, or if they are a hot lead, assigning them higher priority in the queue.

All advisors can log into the same system wherever they are, as all they need is a phone and internet connection, meaning they can work from multiple locations. The platform offers a real-time window into the entire contact center operation, so agents can be easily managed, and call recordings together with customisable reports allow the company to understand where improvement opportunities exist.

Sven Schwarz, Vice President Sales Support at SOLARWATT, comments, "We wanted a flexible and reliable cloud contact center technology which would integrate seamlessly with our CRM platform and NewVoiceMedia was the obvious choice. Implementing NVM across our business will have such a huge positive impact on customer satisfaction, enabling us to be more accessible and offer faster solutions for customers, and we'll be able to easily scale the solution in line with our growth."

Chris Haggis, SVP Customer Success at NewVoiceMedia, adds, "We're delighted to be working with SOLARWATT and look forward to seeing the company transform its customer experience and business efficiencies. We've not only helped SOLARWATT provide a reliable, consistent and personalised customer service experience, but our true cloud solutions are completely flexible and scalable and will continue to support the business throughout its future expansion."

About NewVoiceMedia

NewVoiceMedia is a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology that enables businesses to create exceptional, emotive customer experiences to serve better and sell more.

Its award-winning platform joins up all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into your CRM for full access to hard-won data. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, NewVoiceMedia ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

NewVoiceMedia's 700+ customers include Canadian Cancer Society, Ebury, FCR Media, FlixBus, JustGiving, Kingston University, Lumesse, Paysafe and Vax. For more information, visit www.newvoicemedia.com or follow NewVoiceMedia on Twitter @NewVoiceMedia.

About SOLARWATT

Founded in 1993 and active worldwide, SOLARWATT GmbH is the leading German manufacturer of complete photovoltaic systems. The company is the European market leader in glass-glass solar modules and is one of the largest suppliers of electricity storage systems. For 25 years, SOLARWATT has stood for premium quality, made in Germany. International names such as BMW i, Bosch, and E.ON cooperate with the Dresden-based company, which employs some 350 people worldwide.

