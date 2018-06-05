Amber Beverage Group and Cellar Trends Cement Their Relationship

RIGA, Latvia, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Amber Beverage Group (ABG) announced today that it has increased its holding in Cellar Trends, the UK's number one independent wine, spirits, beer and associated products distributor to 70%.

The Marriott and Watts families will continue to hold the remaining shares and there will be no changes to the company's management.

Seymour Ferreira, CEO of Amber Beverage Group, expressed his admiration for the team at Cellar Trends, saying that he was looking forward to the opportunity to work more closely with the team and to the next phase in the companies' exceptional history.

Martin Watts and David Marriot (joint CEO) said, "This is a welcome evolution of Cellar Trends' relationship with Amber Beverage Group. It provides a stable base for the continuation, with confidence, of our successful brand building work on behalf of all the brand owners whom we are proud to represent."

Cellar Trends was the largest family-controlled distributor of wines, spirits and associated products in the UK. The company serves all sectors of the UK drinks trade in both on and off trade categories with a portfolio of more than 60 international brands. Amber Beverage Group has been its shareholder since early 2017.

Amber Beverage Group is a leading producer, distributor, logistics provider and retailer of beverages. It operates internationally from its head office in Luxembourg and through its production and distribution companies in Russia, Mexico, the UK, Australia and the Baltics, its historical home.

ABG produces, bottles, markets, distributes, exports or retails a comprehensive range of beverages of more than 600 own and third party brands. It has an own brand portfolio of over 130 brands, and exports its global brands as Riga Black Balsam, Moskovskaya Vodka, Rooster Rojo Tequila and Cosmopolitan Diva to over 70 active global markets.

http://www.amberbev.com