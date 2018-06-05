VITEC Enhances Streaming Media Solutions With Reliable HEVC/H.264 Content Delivery and IPTV and Digital Signage Innovations at BroadcastAsia2018

PARIS, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VITEC (http://www.vitec.com/), a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced it will feature its video encoding and streaming solutions at BroadcastAsia2018, June 26-28 at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre - stand 4H2-10. VITEC will highlight the company's point-to-point HEVC/H.264 streaming solutions and the newly expanded EZ TV broadcast-grade IPTV and digital signage platform.

At the booth will be VITEC's point-to-point/point-to-multipoint HEVC streaming solution featuring the award-winning MGW Ace. This compact, powerful streaming solution provides unmatched video quality and efficient bandwidth compression using VITEC's second-generation 4:2:2 10-bit HEVC codec (Gen2). Advanced, built-in stream protection guarantees reliable video distribution over any network, including the internet.

In addition, VITEC's 4K HEVC encoding/decoding solution will be on display. Using HEVC compression, the MGW Vision delivers an UHD IPTV contribution solution for several markets including broadcasting, in-house IPTV, and enterprise - anywhere UHD is critical. This IPTV encoder is designed with support for 4:2:2 10 bits, providing flawless video quality that is especially important for broadcast applications.

VITEC will also showcase its EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage Platform, a scalable, future-proof IPTV and digital signage solution that automates video streaming workflows, signage campaigns, and video wall management over existing IP networks. It supports both H.264 and HEVC formats in resolutions up to 4K, combined with AES encryption to ensure secure content delivery. Adding further value of the system, the platform's new video wall capability simplifies deployment and management of projects involving IPTV, digital signage, and video wall content, while delivering a breathtaking visual experience. The latest release of the platform expands its DRM interoperability and adds new enterprise IPTV capabilities. This includes time-shifted TV, TAA-compliant, high-performance end-points, and a new mobile app for iOS and Android devices that allows users to stream video from the field back to HQ in addition to playing IPTV content, with real-time enhancement of HEVC streams delivered over lossy networks.

More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com (http://www.vitec.com/).

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. © 2018 VITEC

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/180605VITEC.docx (http://www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/180605VITEC.docx)

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_MGW_Diamond.jpg (http://www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_MGW_Diamond.jpg)

Visit VITEC at BroadcastAsia2018, Stand 4H2-10

Media Contact:

Peggy Blaze

InGear

Tel: +1 (818) 357-3693

Email: peggy@ingearpr.com (mailto:peggy@ingearpr.com)

Social Media Links:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vitec-multimedia (https://www.linkedin.com/company/vitec-multimedia)

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vitec_MM (https://twitter.com/Vitec_MM)

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/vitecmm (http://www.youtube.com/user/vitecmm)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: VITEC via Globenewswire

