The "Netherlands Rice Protein Market 2018-2023 Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market revenue of rice protein in the country is estimated at $390 thousand in 2018.
Netherlands is well-known for taking initiatives to save the environment from adverse impacts. Along with the steps taken by government to raise the awareness about going green, the population of the country are very much concerned about the ethical, environment of animal farming which has resulted in increasing population turning towards adopting vegetarian or vegan diets.
One of the leading players in the industry of rice protein in the country is Z-Company. With growing demand of rice protein in terms of market value, the company is aiming to expand its operations by implementing investment in R&D of products in order to meet the demand of local population. Other players are also developing wide range of rice protein powders that has applications in beverage, food and supplements industry.
Key Deliverables
- Market trends since 2014 and five year forecasts of market growth
- Detailed analysis of the micro and macro elements influencing demand trends
- Identifying opportunity spaces across segments and countries
- Supply demand side trend and analysis
- Price trend analysis, investment prospects and competition pattern
- Insights on growth potential of the market
- Detailed analysis of major producers covering financial investments strategies adopted
- Competitive landscape of the industry
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Summary
3. Industry Dynamics
4. Market Size and Forecast
5. Competitive Analysis
6. Company Profiles
- AIDP Inc.
- Axiom Foods Inc.
- Beneo-Palatinit GmbH
- Bioway (Xi'an) Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd.
- Golden Grain Group Limited
- Jiangxi Golden Agriculture Biotech Co. Ltd.
- North Coast Naturals
- Nutribiotic
- Nutrition Resource Inc.
- Pure Food Company LLC
- Ribus Inc.
- Ricebran Technologies
- Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co. Ltd
- Shafi Gluco-Chem (Pvt.) Ltd.
- The Green Labs LLC
- Top Health Ingredients Inc.
- Z-Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m4tb8m/rice_protein?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005757/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Rice and Rice Products