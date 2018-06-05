With AppDynamics European SaaS, European enterprises can drive their business performance with the industry's leading monitoring solution while retaining data residency in Europe

European enterprises can now accelerate their digital transformations through faster access to the latest AppDynamics innovations and the scale and resiliency of Amazon Web Services

AppDynamics, a Cisco company and the leader in application intelligence, today announced its new European Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, built on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) EU (Frankfurt) Region. Now, European enterprises can accelerate their digital transformations with AppDynamics and AWS with full confidence and control of their monitoring data.

European companies are developing applications that are more powerful and sophisticated than ever, enabling them to keep up with the new pace of digital business and ever-rising customer expectations. Modern CIOs recognise that real-time application and business monitoring provides the bridge between the performance of these new and improved applications and the resulting customer experience, and critically, underpins their wider digital transformation success.

"With AppDynamics' new European SaaS offering, customers can have the best of both worlds access to world-class SaaS-based monitoring with the peace of mind that all monitoring data is stored locally in Europe," said Firaas Rashid, EMEA CTO, AppDynamics.

Fuelling Application and Business Performance with European SaaS Offering

AppDynamics recognises that data sovereignty concerns put new pressure on European enterprises and may decelerate their efforts to digitally transform. In response, AppDynamics is now offering European SaaS, which is available today on AWS. With European SaaS, companies can now accelerate their digital transformations with AppDynamics' industry-leading application and business performance monitoring solution with the scale and resiliency of AWS.

With European SaaS, enterprises can use AppDynamics to monitor their applications on-premises or in the cloud while achieving greater control around:

Data Residency Enables enterprise businesses to comply with country-specific jurisdictional and regulatory control guidelines relating to the location of stored data. AppDynamics' European SaaS provides data residency on the AWS EU (Frankfurt) Region, with backups on the AWS EU (Ireland) Region, meaning all data at rest remains in Europe.

Enables enterprise businesses to comply with country-specific jurisdictional and regulatory control guidelines relating to the location of stored data. AppDynamics' European SaaS provides data residency on the AWS EU (Frankfurt) Region, with backups on the AWS EU (Ireland) Region, meaning all data at rest remains in Europe. Scale AppDynamics' unified suite of solutions delivered with the scalability of AWS provides high-speed access to data.

AppDynamics' unified suite of solutions delivered with the scalability of AWS provides high-speed access to data. Access to Innovation Leverage the latest innovation from AppDynamics, including AppDynamics for Kubernetes and the Next Generation Business iQ, through automated and seamless upgrades.

Leverage the latest innovation from AppDynamics, including AppDynamics for Kubernetes and the Next Generation Business iQ, through automated and seamless upgrades. Data Privacy and Security - The European SaaS offering augments and reinforces AppDynamics' commitment to building security and privacy by design in our product development cycle. With this new European SaaS offering, AppDynamics is extending the scope of its current SOC 2 certification in place for the existing SaaS business. Some of the built-in features customers can rely on are access controls, data encryption at rest and in-transit, and service isolation which draw from AWS' already extensive security capabilities.

Additional Information

Read the AppDynamics blog post "AppDynamics European SaaS Arrives"

For more information about AppDynamics and GDPR, visit AppDynamics' Privacy Center

Learn more about App iQ Platform

Connect with AppDynamics

Follow @AppDynamics on Twitter

Like AppDynamics on Facebook

Connect with AppDynamics on LinkedIn

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

About AppDynamics

AppDynamics is the Application Intelligence company. With AppDynamics, enterprises have real-time insights into application performance, user performance and business performance so they can move faster in an increasingly sophisticated, software-driven world. AppDynamics' integrated suite of applications is built on its innovative, enterprise-grade App iQ Platform that enables its customers to make faster decisions that enhance customer engagement and improve operational and business performance. AppDynamics is uniquely positioned to enable enterprises to accelerate their digital transformations by actively monitoring, analyzing and optimizing complex application environments at scale.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005758/en/

Contacts:

AppDynamics

Laura Slade

Director of Communications EMEA

+44 (0)1344 207 320

Laura.slade@appdynamics.com