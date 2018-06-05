The "Spain Rice Protein Market 2018-2023 Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rice protein market of Spain accounts for around 11% of total rice protein market in the Europe.

The demand of meat free products in the country has been very strong since last few years. More than 40% of the population in Spain are purchasing products that contains vegetable ingredients. This shows the rapidly growing trend of vegan and vegetarian product consumption among the Spanish population. With increase in application of plant-based protein across wide range of industry segments, the market revenue of rice protein is projected to capture the value of $2.14 million by 2023.

Young population in Spain are increasingly indulging in athletic and sports activities. With growing gyms and fitness clubs, personal trainers and coaches are recommending dietary supplement products post workout session. This has resulted in 37% of market share of rice protein application across dietary supplement. It is also among the fastest growing rice protein application industry compared to the other industries. Considering the demand of rice protein in dietary supplement industry, increasing manufacturers of rice protein are expanding their products portfolio that meets the demand of sports population. Hence, the market of dietary supplement is projected to register a CAGR of 8.1% during 2018 to 2023.

Key Deliverables

Market trends since 2014 and five year forecasts of market growth

Detailed analysis of the micro and macro elements influencing demand trends

Identifying opportunity spaces across segments and countries

Supply demand side trend and analysis

Price trend analysis, investment prospects and competition pattern

Insights on growth potential of the market

Detailed analysis of major producers covering financial investments strategies adopted

Competitive landscape of the industry

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Summary

3. Industry Dynamics

4. Market Size and Forecast

5. Competitive Analysis

6. Company Profiles

AIDP Inc.

Axiom Foods Inc.

Beneo-Palatinit GmbH

Bioway (Xi'an) Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd.

Golden Grain Group Limited

Jiangxi Golden Agriculture Biotech Co. Ltd.

North Coast Naturals

Nutribiotic

Nutrition Resource Inc.

Pure Food Company LLC

Ribus Inc.

Ricebran Technologies

Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co. Ltd

Shafi Gluco-Chem (Pvt.) Ltd.

The Green Labs LLC

Top Health Ingredients Inc.

Z-Company

