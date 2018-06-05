The "Spain Rice Protein Market 2018-2023 Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The rice protein market of Spain accounts for around 11% of total rice protein market in the Europe.
The demand of meat free products in the country has been very strong since last few years. More than 40% of the population in Spain are purchasing products that contains vegetable ingredients. This shows the rapidly growing trend of vegan and vegetarian product consumption among the Spanish population. With increase in application of plant-based protein across wide range of industry segments, the market revenue of rice protein is projected to capture the value of $2.14 million by 2023.
Young population in Spain are increasingly indulging in athletic and sports activities. With growing gyms and fitness clubs, personal trainers and coaches are recommending dietary supplement products post workout session. This has resulted in 37% of market share of rice protein application across dietary supplement. It is also among the fastest growing rice protein application industry compared to the other industries. Considering the demand of rice protein in dietary supplement industry, increasing manufacturers of rice protein are expanding their products portfolio that meets the demand of sports population. Hence, the market of dietary supplement is projected to register a CAGR of 8.1% during 2018 to 2023.
