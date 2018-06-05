

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Tuesday, UK Markit/CIPS services PMI is due. Economists forecast the index to rise slightly to 53 in May from 52.8 in April.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the pound rose against the greenback and the yen, it eased against the franc and the euro.



The pound was worth 1.3332 against the greenback, 146.39 against the yen, 1.3151 against the franc and 0.8781 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX