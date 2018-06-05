

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair (RYA.L, RYAAY) reported that the company's May traffic grew by 6% to 12.5 million customers, while load factor rose 1% to 96%, on the back of lower fares. The company noted that the ATC strikes and staff shortages cause cancellation of over 1,100 flights in May 18 compared to 43 in the prior year month.



Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs said: 'Regrettably over 200,000 Ryanair customers had their flights cancelled in May because of ATC strikes (mostly French), ATC staff shortages and thunderstorms. Ryanair calls for immediate EU Commission action to prevent more ATC strikes and staff shortages disrupting the travel plans of Europe's consumers this summer.'



