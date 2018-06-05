

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer electronics giant Philips Electronics NV (PHGFF.PK, PHG) announced Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to acquire EPD Solutions for an upfront cash consideration of 250 million euros and deferred, milestone dependent payments.



In connection with the contingent payments, Philips expects to recognize a provision of approximately 210 million euros upon completion of the transaction. The deal, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to be completed in July, 2018.



Upon completion of the transaction, EPD and its employees will become part of Philips' Image-Guided Therapy business.



EPD Solutions is an innovator in image-guided procedures for cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders. EPD's cardiac imaging and navigation system helps electrophysiologists navigate the heart by generating a detailed 3D image of the cardiac anatomy, while also pinpointing the location and orientation of catheters during the diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for cardiac arrhythmias.



The company noted that this technology has the potential to simplify navigation and treatment, immediately assess the treatment result and ultimately enhance procedure efficacy.



Philips expects the acquisition to complement its portfolio of interventional imaging systems, smart catheters, planning and navigation software, and services.



